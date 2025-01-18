Good day, everyone! I was talking to a nice person who works with Mikhail Popov, and I was thinking that I'd offer the audience a chance to ask directly any questions about anything that they still aren't clear about regarding the maps. We will answer those questions on the East Calling Sunday show tomorrow, if there are any.

The more detailed (not complex) the questions are, the more detailed the answers will be!

Watch the show on Twitter tomorrow, Sunday, at 8pm Moscow time, and 12pm USA Eastern Standard Time!