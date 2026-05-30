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EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
10h

😀Big Thanks!😃

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Grasshopper Kaplan's avatar
Grasshopper Kaplan
6h

What can I do to help people have respect for Russia from here in San Francisco?

I was born in Moscow USSR and lost my mother tongue

The lamestream mainstream media puts out all sorts of lies and garbage about my dad Vlad and Russian people, they have the population thoroughly brainwashed to hate all things Russian, tis such a tragedy....

They say Russia is losing the war in Ukraine, and don't really hear me when I say Ukraine is basically Russia...

Thank you so much

G

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