A small wave of hysteria was sparked by "this person's (as V.V. Putin puts it) photo shoot" in the Kupyansk area, aimed at convincing his sponsors of his "successes."

Some Telegram readers even had a full-blown panic attack. Let's explain - this was exactly the effect the comedian from "95 Kvartal" (Zelensky's old comedy troupe) was aiming for.

However, the internet is capable of much. We've put together a small photo collage on this topic, as a remedy for the most agitated individuals. From this collage, it's clear that this person emerged from the forest, took a photo near the High Stele (No. 2), and then disappeared back into the forest. And all of this happened on the territory of Ukraine, where, according to his assurances, he controls the situation.

This is exactly how the creature calling himself the "president of this country" behaves - he wanders around the forests to then ask for a bit of money.



"I don't believe it...", as Stanislavsky curtly put it...