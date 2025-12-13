Marat Khairullin Substack

Marat Khairullin Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Scarlett's avatar
Scarlett
12h

Sasquatch, also known as Bigfoot, has nothing on green goblin with tiny little feet on elevated platforms who lost Seversk to 84 men and generous amount of FABs.

Littlefoot has a ring to it. Stating to think that FAB-3000 is a fairly fabulous idea while still processing how it is humanly possible for 84 men to take over that stronghold over one week time.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Vladimir Cvetković Sever's avatar
Vladimir Cvetković Sever
10hEdited

Please check the reported locations of Zelenski on December 10, 11, 12 and 13.

He couldn't possibly have been around to pop out of the woods in the vicinity of Kupyansk, as he is out there begging.

Also check foliage.

Slavyangrad of all sources had the most based take – the stela in question was destroyed a while ago, there was and is a burning BMP next to it.

This was staged either on location or using sets a while ago. This is not documentary record within a recent timespan.

Never forget we're dealing with a TV production company running a country (into the ground), which never utters a word that wasn't handed down to them.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Marat Khairullin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture