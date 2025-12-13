President green screen strikes again...
Commentary by Mikhail Popov (the title was from Zinderneuf)
A small wave of hysteria was sparked by "this person's (as V.V. Putin puts it) photo shoot" in the Kupyansk area, aimed at convincing his sponsors of his "successes."
Some Telegram readers even had a full-blown panic attack. Let's explain - this was exactly the effect the comedian from "95 Kvartal" (Zelensky's old comedy troupe) was aiming for.
However, the internet is capable of much. We've put together a small photo collage on this topic, as a remedy for the most agitated individuals. From this collage, it's clear that this person emerged from the forest, took a photo near the High Stele (No. 2), and then disappeared back into the forest. And all of this happened on the territory of Ukraine, where, according to his assurances, he controls the situation.
This is exactly how the creature calling himself the "president of this country" behaves - he wanders around the forests to then ask for a bit of money.
"I don't believe it...", as Stanislavsky curtly put it...
Sasquatch, also known as Bigfoot, has nothing on green goblin with tiny little feet on elevated platforms who lost Seversk to 84 men and generous amount of FABs.
Littlefoot has a ring to it. Stating to think that FAB-3000 is a fairly fabulous idea while still processing how it is humanly possible for 84 men to take over that stronghold over one week time.
Please check the reported locations of Zelenski on December 10, 11, 12 and 13.
He couldn't possibly have been around to pop out of the woods in the vicinity of Kupyansk, as he is out there begging.
Also check foliage.
Slavyangrad of all sources had the most based take – the stela in question was destroyed a while ago, there was and is a burning BMP next to it.
This was staged either on location or using sets a while ago. This is not documentary record within a recent timespan.
Never forget we're dealing with a TV production company running a country (into the ground), which never utters a word that wasn't handed down to them.