In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian Armed Forces advanced into the settlement of Kruglyakovka. Most of the settlement came under the control of our fighters. The enemy is still holding on to the railroad in the Oskol area. Fighting is also taking place in the area of ​​farms in the east of the settlement.



In the southern part of the village, fighting is underway for control over the P79 highway. This is the highway that leads to the crossing over the Oskol in the village of Senkovo. The crossing itself, the area of ​​which is already under fire control, and previously it was also repeatedly subjected to attacks from our side, is the most important element in the logistics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine both in this area and plays a major role in the supply of the entire Zaoskol grouping of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Stelmakhovka area, Russian Armed Forces units occupied commanding heights north and west of the settlement. At the same time, in the west, the enemy was pushed back almost to the settlement of Lozovaya. South of Vishnevoe, the Russian army is breaking through in the direction of the settlement of Pervomayskoye (Pershetravnevoye). According to operational information, it was possible to cling to its outskirts. From this settlement, along the slope of the heights, there is a direct road to the settlement of Borovaya, located approximately 17 kilometers away. In the area of ​​Borovaya, there is the next crossing from Senkovo. This crossing is also constantly subjected to attacks by our Aerospace Forces. Entering its area will mean an even greater fragmentation of the Zaoskol group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, and for some of its sections, a critical disruption of logistics.



It is also possible that our armed forces will advance along the ridge to the south in order to reach the settlement of Krasny Liman.

In the Seversky direction, the Russian Armed Forces have liberated the village of Serebryanka, the Russian Defense Ministry reported. Footage of attacks on the enemy in this village from Solntsepёk flamethrower systems, literally burning out enemy positions, had previously been distributed online.

In the Pokrovsky area, the Russian Armed Forces liberated the settlement of Nikolaevka. The main focus is now on the Lysovka-Sukhoi Yar area with potential access to the M30 highway.

In the Selidovsky area, assault operations are underway on the city from several directions. We have again entered Selidovo from the north of the M30 highway, west of the waste heaps. In the northeast, we managed to completely dislodge the enemy from the territory of the Korotchenko mine and advance in the private sector, gaining a foothold in the area of ​​Vostochnaya Street (Skhidna Street). South of the mine, dachas up to the Solyonaya River came under the control of our units. Assault squads are working within the city limits. There are reports of progress in the private sector and in the south of the city.



In the area of ​​the settlement Vishnevoe, fighting is taking place on its outskirts. The Russian Armed Forces are also making their way to the river, trying to move closer to the Pokrovsk-Selidovo road for tighter fire control.

In the area of ​​the settlement Tsukurino the enemy was completely driven out of the territory of the poultry farm, and control was expanded north of it. Without reducing the pace of the offensive, our units advanced west of the poultry farm in the direction of the settlement Novodmitrovka.



In the settlement of Gornyak, the Russian Armed Forces advanced in the north-eastern part of the city, entering it from the east, and drove the enemy out of the apartment buildings up to the area of ​​the clinic. There is also progress in the private sector in the western part of the city. About a third of the territory of Gornyak is under our control. To the southwest of the city is the Kurakhovskaya #42 mine, the waste heaps of which allow us to control the surrounding area. Most likely, our troops will concentrate their efforts on taking them, including from the Novoselidovka-Izmailovka side, where there is intense fighting. The enemy is trying with all its might to prevent our further advance and encirclement of Gornyak.



Control over the waste heaps of the Kurakhovskaya #42 mine will not only allow the settlement of Gornyak to be encircled, but will also put significant pressure on the Ukrainian Armed Forces units in Kurakhovka, which is already under pressure from the previously liberated Zoryanoye. The defense is being probed and weak points in it are being identified. The fighting is gradually approaching Alexandropol, the last settlement on the left bank of the Volchya River here.



In the Kurakhovo direction, the Russian Armed Forces took full control of the SNT "Energetik" and, having advanced into the neighboring agricultural association "Mashinostroitel," entered the administrative borders of Kurakhovo along the 0510 highway. The enemy left positions in the northeastern part of Kurakhovo.



South of Maksimilyanovka, our units moved from the N15 highway and began a gradual advance around the fortified area in front of Kurakhovo. Most likely, the goal of the further offensive here is the settlement of Dalnee, which will cut through the line of defense of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Velyka Novosyolka-Kurakhove and reach the latter from the south.

In the South Donetsk direction, our armed forces entered the settlement of Antonovka, developing an offensive in the direction of Uspenovka and enveloping Bogoyavlenka with our right flank. They are also advancing towards it from the direction of Ugledar, gnawing through the enemy's line of defense built there.