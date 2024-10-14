In the Chasov Yar area, the Russian Armed Forces expanded the control zone in the forest area between the city and Kalinovka. South of Chasov Yar, our soldiers crossed the Seversky Donetsk-Donbass canal in the area of ​​the H-32 (T-0504) highway and, having driven out the enemy in the area of ​​the T-junction, advanced further. It should be noted that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have quite extensive fortification systems here, both along the canal and along the roads, connected to each other. Our soldiers broke through this defense, taking control of part of the fortifications. Heavy fighting continues.



Taking this fortified area will allow our army to continue moving both in the direction of Stupki, enveloping the city more widely, and to reach the forest area south of the city in order to begin pressure on it from another side, thereby ensuring a further breakthrough of the enemy's defense along the closed section of the canal in the Stupki Golubovskie-2 nature reserve.

In the Pokrovsky sector, the Russian Armed Forces have advanced in recent days along the railway from Novogrodovka to Mirnograd. They are also pressing in its direction from Nikolaevka. There are battles going on there for enemy strongholds covering the city from the southeast. Not only artillery, but also aviation is actively working on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, increasing the number of strikes here.



In the Lysovka area, the line of combat clashes remains quite fluid. The Russian Armed Forces are constantly conducting assault operations. The enemy is trying to counterattack.



Sometimes, he succeeds. Nevertheless, the fighting is already taking place in the settlement itself. And the battle zone itself is expanding here, already covering Sukhoi Yar, in the direction of which attacks are also being carried out.

In the Selidovsky sector, the Russian Armed Forces liberated the settlement of Mikhailovka, bordering Selidovo. Fighting is taking place in the area of ​​the dachas. The encirclement of the city from the flanks continues. To the south of it, units of the Russian army have advanced further along the Lozovaya gully, as well as along the railway in the direction of the settlement of Vishnevoe.



According to operational information, our units have taken fire control of the road to Novodmitrovka, approaching it at a range of fire combat. Cutting this road means for the Ukrainian Armed Forces the collapse of the section into separate fragments, since this is actually the only road that connected Pokrovsk and Kurakhovo here. Naturally, there are still field roads, but, especially considering the autumn period, using them is not so effective.



The settlement of Tsukurino has almost completely come under our control. Our flags have been hung out in various places in the western part of the settlement. The enemy remnants are retreating from the territory of the poultry farm to the settlements of Kremennaya Balka and Novoselidovka. There are military actions in the territory of the latter. Assault actions are also underway in the Izmailovka area, where we have managed to advance in its western part.



Our army's fighters are breaking through the enemy's defenses in the direction of the Kurakhovskoye Reservoir. This will ensure the operational encirclement of the Ukrainian Armed Forces garrisons in Gornyak and Kurakhovka. Later they will take Kurakhovo, which is now being broken through from Maksimilyanovka.

In the Yuzhnodonets direction, the Russian Armed Forces are breaking through along the Konstantinovka-Uspenovka road. South of the Solyonenkaya gully, the fighting is gradually shifting to Yelizavetovka. Along the road itself, there are a dozen settlements, one flowing into another. Advancement in this area is a tactical envelopment of Bogoyavlenka on the left flank and an exit to the Velikaya Novosyolka-Kurakhove road. Now attacks on the Ukrainian Armed Forces positions in Katerinovka and Antonovka have intensified again.



South of Katerinovka, our forces advanced, leveling the front between it and Vodyanoye. From the side of Vodyanoye, Russian units are pressing on Bogoyavlenka, trying to interrupt supplies there, reaching the distance of fire control. The enemy positions in the settlement are being processed by our aviation with FABs. Artillery and drone operators are also working. They have advanced towards Bogoyavlenka from the direction of Ugledar. Thus, the pressure on the settlement is increasing from different sides.



Our troops also strengthened their position in the area of ​​the settlement of Zolotaya Niva, advancing in the area between it and Novodonetsk.

In the Velikaya Novoselka area, our armed forces liberated the settlement of Levadnoye, the Ministry of Defense reported. Earlier, footage appeared of our flag being installed in Levadnoye. The enemy complains that there are attacks in the direction of the village of Novodarovka.