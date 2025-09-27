Message from the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation: "Units of the 'West' Group decisively liberated the settlement of Derilovo in the Donetsk People's Republic." (Marked by a Russian flag on the map.)

ЛБС 20.4.2025=Line of Combat Contact April 20th, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

On the map of the southern (Oskol) section of the Kupyansk direction, attention is drawn to the Borovaya salient of the Armed Forces of Ukraine with flanks at the settlements of Senkovo (left) and Novoselovka (right), resting on the Oskol River. North of Senkovo, a well-formed Kupyansk salient is visible.

As early as June, the enemy withdrew its reserves as far back as the left bank of the Oskol River and deployed them along the Borovaya - Rubtsy line, covering the right flank of this line with a group of the Armed Forces of Ukraine occupying positions in the area of Zarechnoe - Kolodezi - Shandrigolovo (Shandryholovo).

We have not looked into the plans of the command of both sides, but from the configuration of the line of combat contact it is clear that the Russian Armed Forces, cutting the right flank of the Armed Forces of Ukraine along the Zelenaya Dolina - Rubtsy line, with access to the crossings near the settlement of Oskol and cutting off the Oskol section from Kupyansk near the crossings at Senkovo, split the two zones and form encirclements of these salients. In this case, the defensive advantage of the Armed Forces of Ukraine relying on the Oskol River becomes a problem for them, as the river turns into a natural obstacle for maneuvering forces and means in the operational depth of defense and complicates the supply of the Borovaya salient.



To contain the advance of the Russian Armed Forces in the direction of Zelenaya Dolina - Rubtsy, the enemy created a force grouping in the area of Zarechnoe - Kolodezi - Shandrigolovo - Drobyshevo - Liman, which, presumably, was supposed to deliver a flanking strike to the advancing units of the Russian army in the direction of Stavki - Zelenaya Dolina - Redkodub.



Understanding the enemy's plan, the command of the Russian Armed Forces, since mid-summer, began implementing measures to secure the direction towards Rubtsy: expanding the wedge "tip" at the settlement of Zelenaya Dolina and eliminating the threat of a flanking strike. The bridgehead created after the liberation of Zelenaya Dolina was expanded on the right flank to the settlement of Redkodub, and on the left to the settlement of Srednee. The settlement of Kolodezi was liberated, and by pressuring the Stavki area, the logistics of the Armed Forces of Ukraine were disrupted. Offensive actions southeast near the settlements of Kirovsk (Zarechnoe) and Yampol restrict the maneuvering of enemy units along the line of combat contact in the area of Zarechnoe - Shandrigolovo - Drobyshevo - Liman. On the left flank, the clearing of Armed Forces of Ukraine positions along the left bank of the Nitrius River began: from the settlement of Srednee to Shandrigolovo and Drobyshevo.

ЛБС 01.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

Today, September 27, the settlement of Derilovo (49°04′01″N 37°43′45″E, about 100 residents), located opposite the crossings over the Nitrius River near a major defense node of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the settlement of Novoselovka, was liberated. Clearing the line Karpovka - Novoselovka ensures the Russian Armed Forces' access to the settlement of Rubtsy with the cutting of its logistics in this area along the road and railway routes Rubtsy - Senkovo along the Oskol River channel (refer back to the first map to see the railway).

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation reports: "Units of the 'South' Group of forces have improved their position along the front line and liberated the settlement of Maiskoe in the Donetsk People's Republic."

ЛБС 17.9.2024=Line of Combat Contact September 17th, 2024. Участок Активности=Area of Activity.

In the northern sector of the Donetsk direction, a deep encirclement of the city of Konstantinovka from the north is being formed. After the liberation of the settlement of Chasov Yar, the Russian Armed Forces are persistently "biting into" the defense node of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at Fedorovka-Belokuzminovka-Verolyubovka, which secures a network of bypass roads and the Kramatorsk-Chasov Yar railway branch. After the liberation of the settlements of Markovo and Fedorovka on September 5, the wedge began to expand southward along the Ukrainian defensive line built with reliance on the ravines Strashny Yar and Chasov Yar.

Today, the settlement of Maiskoe (48°37′32″N 37°46′39″E, about 100 residents), located at the center of the watershed of the ravines Beliy Yar (White Yar) and Chasov Yar, was liberated. For the Ukrainian positions relying on the Strashny Yar ravine, a threat of flanking encirclement has arisen.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reports: "Units of the 'East' Group continued advancing deep into the enemy's defense and liberated the settlement of Stepovoe in the Dnepropetrovsk region."

In the southern sector of the Donetsk direction, the Russian Armed Forces continue their offensive on the defense area of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Vishnevoe with the aim of "cutting off" the Pokrovskoe - Vishnevoe - Uspenovka - Gulyaipole (Hulyayipole) line (Pokrovskoe is just north of Danilovka and Vishnevoe above where the map cuts off; I marked the discussed line in red).

ЛБС 31.5.2025=Line of Combat Contact May 31st, 2025. Участки Активности=Area of Activity.

Today, September 27, the Russian Armed Forces liberated the settlement of Stepovoe (47°55'58"N 36°30'17"E). A small hamlet located on the northern, higher bank of the Vyshnevaya River and three kilometers from the Orestopol-Alekseevka line, which connects two major Ukrainian defense nodes that the Russian army will destroy in the near future: north of Velikomikhailovka (Velykomyhaylovka)-Orestopol and Alekseevka-Vishnevoe-Pervomaiskoe. By cutting off transport links between these defense nodes, our units are creating conditions for their destruction.