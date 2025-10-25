Translation Note: We are still working on fixing the English spelling of settlements and cities, which has caused a slight delay in reports. This should move more quickly in the future!

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Russian troops have liberated the settlements of Bologovka in the Kharkov Oblast, Dronovka and Promin in the Donetsk People's Republic, and Pershotravnevoe (aka Pervomaiskoe, aka Zlagoda) in the Dnepropetrovsk Oblast."

Kharkov Oblast

In the northeast of the Kharkov Oblast, the Russian Armed Forces are confidently expanding the buffer zone, advancing along the watersheds of numerous ravines and gullies. The settlement of Bologovka (50°03′24″ N, 37°48′28″ E, about 80 residents) has been liberated.

Our units have gained control over height 201.7 and the entrances to Popov Yar Beam and Kamensky Yar Ravine. The direction of the nearest objective is clearly visible — the defense node of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at Grigorovka-Kolodeznoe-Mitrofanovka. In the course of accomplishing this task, it is necessary to eliminate the section of the blocking positions between Dvurechanskoe-height 195.2-Krasnoe 1, which control the route between them and the radial road Kamenka-Kolodeznoe.

Possibly, the activation of this section is a diversionary action to force the enemy to maneuver forces and means from Kupyansk to the Grygorovka-Mitrofanovka line, since the Russian Armed Forces' advance to this line threatens the rear node of Velikiy Burluk-Hatnoe.

Seversk Direction

ЛБС 10.10.25=Line of Combat Contact October 10th, 2025.

In the Seversk direction, the bridgehead on the right bank of the Seversky Donets River south of the Serebryansky forestry is expanding. Units of the Russian Armed Forces have crossed the river, encircling the Ukrainian Armed Forces group defending the area of the city of Seversk from the rear. The settlement of Dronovka (48°55′04″ N, 38°02′29″ E, about 600 inhabitants) has been liberated.

A significant defensive area of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at the confluence of the Bakhmutka River into the Seversky Donets and the railway station that supported the Seversk defensive area have come under the control of the Russian army.



The highly rugged terrain complicates the advance, which is possible towards Seversk via the Dronovka-Seversk road (about 5 kilometers), but there is a threat of a strike on the right flank by the Ukrainian Armed Forces group from the Platonovka (Платоновка)-Zakotnoe area, where the enemy has built defenses relying on the river and Shchurova Mountain height. It is likely that the primary task will be the elimination or blocking (tying down with combat) of the Zakotnoe-Platonovka area (Platonovka isn't translated on the map, it is just northeast if Zakotnoe).

South Donetsk Direction

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 30.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 30th, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.4.2025=Line of Combat Contact April 1st, 2025.

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue to tighten the noose around the enemy group defending in the area of the city of Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk). During the battles for the forefield - the city of Dimitrov (Mirnograd)- the settlement of Promin (48°16′07″ N, 37°19′08″ E, about 70 residents) was liberated.

A small mining settlement from which the units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine provided defense of the southern quarters of the city of Dimitrov. The positions were equipped relying on the Sennaya River and the waste heap of the closed mine 5/6 (60 meters high).

Dnepropetrovsk Oblast

In the south of the Dnepropetrovsk region, the Russian Armed Forces, along the Volnoe Pole-Privole line, have advanced 27 kilometers since May 31, 2025, indicating the main objective of this sector. On this line, they continue to form an encirclement of the defense node of the Ukrainian Armed Forces at Novoaleksandrovka-Vishnevoe-Egorovka.

Here is also the shortest distance between the basins of two rivers, where, near the settlement of Danilovka, the Yanchur River flows into the Gaychur River, providing an opportunity to cut the Pokrovskoe-Gulyaipole route (Pokrovskoe is just north of Danilovka and Vishnevoe above where the map cuts off). It is on this section that the enemy has concentrated its main forces, which the Russian Armed Forces are targeting with all means of artillery and aviation.

To accomplish this task, a southern encirclement of the Vishnevoe-Egorovka area is being prepared. On October 17, the settlement of Privole was liberated, on the right bank of the Yanchur River, 2 kilometers south of Vishnevoe. On October 24, the small settlement of Pershotravnevoe/Zlagoda (yet another name for this settlement, 47°49′58″ N, 36°19′22″ E, about 100 inhabitants) on the left/ western bank of the river was liberated.

The Russian Armed Forces crossed the Yanchur River 5 kilometers south of Vishnevoe, reached the left bank, and cut the Vishnevoe-Uspenovka road laid along the western (left) bank of the river. Ahead, up to the Danilovka-Gulyaipole road, there are 3 kilometers of almost flat terrain without settlements, with groves where the enemy has created a network of strongholds. This represents an ideal target for Russian artillery, Aerospace Forces, and UAVs.