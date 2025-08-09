Comrade Lieutenant Colonel Mikhail Alexandrovich Popov, veteran of Afghanistan:



Wars are waged to achieve certain objectives that could not be attained through peaceful means.



Since 2014, Russia has been calling on the U.S. and the EU to engage in peaceful negotiations. After all, it was clear that with the collapse of the USSR, the post-World War II global system needed an upgrade: the balance of power had changed, the geopolitical landscape had shifted, and the economic space had transformed...



Given all these factors, it was possible to reformat the world order to fit the new conditions.



However, the West (the U.S. and the EU) believed they could reshape the global system without considering Russia’s interests—through forceful methods...



They saw Ukraine as the trigger to destabilize Europe and strengthen the West’s hand. Before that, they had attempted the same in Georgia, by destabilizing the South Caucasus, on the distant fringes of Europe. But there, things immediately went wrong—it was done too quickly, and therefore, too crudely. The aggression against the civilian population of South Ossetia could not be ignored, no matter how hard Western propaganda tried.



So, they decided to act in a more prolonged, more destructive, and more dangerous way—through Ukraine.



But Russia (represented by Putin) in the early 2020s also proposed peaceful terms, clearly outlining its security demands and red lines. The West, however, was intent on reshaping the world order without Russia’s participation.



Only after failing to secure guarantees for a peaceful resolution did Russia proceed to achieve its objectives through armed conflict.



Now, Ukraine is on the verge of complete collapse and demilitarization (the first objective of the SMO), and after its disappearance as a state, the stage of denazification will follow (the second objective of the SMO).



Through armed struggle, Russia has proven to the West that it must be reckoned with. Now, the West is trying to counter its own defeat, halt the collapse of its plans, and steer the process back toward diplomacy.



And this is exactly what Russia has been striving for—A PEACEFUL RESTRUCTURING OF THE WORLD ORDER ON COMPROMISE TERMS.



In other words, peace talks are already a partial victory for Russia—this is precisely what it has sought since Putin’s Munich speech.



As for how the negotiations will end—we shall see. Putin does not back down under pressure—he is a judo genius: the stronger the action against him, the stronger the reaction.



Once again—the shift to peace talks is a phased victory for Russia. This is exactly what Putin has been working toward—to force them to talk to us and take our security demands into account.



Everything else is just media noise and dirt, aimed at derailing or discrediting the negotiations.



We will wait for the results.

And also... the leaders of Russia (unlike their overseas friends) understand that Ukraine is our people, our space (although distorted by nationalism) and our eternal neighbors, and we have to live with that.



Russia has never in its history "dominated" anyone. All the territories and peoples that were and are part of historical Russia have been, are, and will be equal...



Understand, Russia's task is not to dominate anyone, but to give any people free development, but without brainwashing with national superiority and humiliation of others.



That's it... equal and peaceful coexistence. It has always been that way. And it is so...