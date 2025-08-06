Marat Khairullin and a young Mikhail Popov.

Thank you all for the support, it really means a lot to all of us. -Everyone on the Marat Khairullin team!

Translator Zinderneuf:

But beyond saying thank you, we'd like to request that you not feel shy about asking questions. When I first started helping out the team years ago (has it been that long?) I couldn't even read Cyrillic. Much of the geography of Ukraine was alien to me, and it took some time to learn to read battlefield maps. So there are no dumb questions (unless you're a NAFO), and nobody should feel afraid to ask anything. If you can't find a settlement or position, ask. Also, sometimes when the images are scanned, a letter or two can get distorted.

In my experience, it will click eventually, but the best strategy is to read the text, and every time a settlement or river is mentioned, try to find it on the map before you continue reading. Within a week or two, you will be an expert! If you just can't find it, I'll try to help. If I can't help, Comrade Lieutenant Colonel Mikhail Popov has never refused to answer a question (he's the illustrator).

I figured we needed to post this in case anyone was feeling shy about asking. Think of this as school, but a lot more interesting!

Thank you, all!