Information that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are preparing an offensive on the Bryansk Region appeared after the Russian Armed Forces entered the Sumy Region. As a rule, such news shows that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have problems. Military expert and war correspondent Marat Khairullin told FederalPress about this.



"There are three points to these reports. The first is the story with the information game about the offensive, the leak through our supposedly independent bloggers - this is a counter-game by the CIPSO, since our bloggers are corrupt. They put up reports about this for money. These reports always appear when Kiev has some problems. It is worth noting that the story appeared immediately after Vladimir Putin's words that the Russian Armed Forces entered the Sumy region," Khairullin noted .

According to him, there is information that ours could have entered through Sverdlikovo, in the Sudzha area. And the second option is that through the Rylsk (our city) - Glukhov highway.



"The second point that is important. All the brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, these are 32, 158, 160, 162, are not ready for an offensive. The 32nd brigade is fighting in the Pokrovsk direction, it is considered the weakest, they are always running, they do not want to fight. They are assembled from Kharkov guys, such people will definitely not go on the offensive," the war correspondent explained.

As for the 158th and 160th brigades, they were formed in the summer of 2024. Now they are supposedly appearing in full force on our borders. It is obvious that they are not shock troops. The fighting spirit is not the same as when they were just assembled. Kyiv sent its best brigades to the same Kursk region at one time, they entered the Kursk region over their own corpses, they went without paying attention to the losses, the expert points out.



"The Ukrainian Armed Forces know that after Kursk, their losses in any border areas will be monstrous and they will not send weak brigades there in advance. Because they will not achieve a PR effect," Khairullin specified.

According to him, the Ukrainian Armed Forces tried to approach the border of the Belgorod Region before the Russian presidential elections, but they were all killed there. They could not cope with the losses and fled. That is why they gathered frostbitten Nazis, mercenaries, to attack the Kursk Region.



"The Ukrainian Armed Forces have already tried to break through in the Glukhov direction, they were wiped out there, they won't go any more. We have serious guys like that on our borders. Kyiv itself believes that the Russian Armed Forces can move forward in this direction," Marat Khairullin concluded.

Let us recall that the head of the Bryansk region, Bogomaz, called for not believing the information that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are preparing an offensive on the region.

