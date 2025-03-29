The Kursk Front

The Russian Armed Forces continue to push the enemy out of our territories while also expanding control and occupying new border areas in the Sumy region.



In the Sudzha district, the enemy currently retains full control over just two villages: Oleshnya, where fighting is already approaching, and Gornal, with its fortified forested areas surrounding it.



The settlement of Gogolevka has been liberated. Along the Sudza-Yunakovka road, our units have reached the border, taking full control of the Sudzha border checkpoint, where our flag now flies once again. The checkpoint on the Ukrainian side is also under our control.

In the area of the settlement of Guevo, assault operations continue. The forested area east of the village has been completely cleared, while fighting is now taking place in the center of the settlement. Previously, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attempted to establish a stronghold in the center of Guevo on the territory of a distillery. The battle for it was intense, with artillery strikes being used against the enemy. It should be noted that in this sector, our units are facing elite, well-trained Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SSO).



In the Sumy region, the Russian Armed Forces are advancing in the areas of Vladimirovka, Veselovka, and Basovka. Vladimirovka and Basovka are partially under our control, while Veselovka has been liberated, as announced by the Russian Ministry of Defense.



The Russian Army is pressuring the Yunakovka-Sudzha highway from both sides—a critical supply route for the AFU in the Sudzha district. This road is essentially the only viable option, as alternative routes have limited capacity. It is likely that after the liberation of Guevo, an encirclement of Yunakovka will begin, along with the establishment of a security zone.



The Kupyansk Front

The Russian Armed Forces continue their offensive on the Kupyansk front, expanding their control zone on the right bank of the Oskol River.



Units of the "Zapad" (West) Group have liberated the settlement of Krasnoe Pervoe (Krasnoe 1). This has significantly worsened the AFU’s position near the settlement of Kamenka, which is now effectively encircled.



The Lyman Front

ЛБС 01.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

Russian Army units, having driven the enemy out of several strongholds, have advanced close to the settlement of Yekaterinovka. Assault operations are underway on the outskirts of the village.



Expansion of our control continues in the area of the settlement of Kolodezi, where intense efforts are being made to clear enemy strongholds.



The Toretsk Front

ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 1st, 2025. Участки Активности=Area of Activity.

Russian units have secured positions in the southern part of the forested area northwest of the city. Control over this area will allow pressure to be exerted on Shcherbinovka from the flank while maintaining tight fire control over enemy logistics routes.

On the (Ukrainian) right flank of the sector, the Russian Armed Forces continue their advance along the Alexandropol-Sukhaya Balka line. The Russian Ministry of Defense has announced the liberation of the settlement of Panteleimonovka.



The South Donetsk Front

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 30.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 30th, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона Продвижения=Zone of advancement.

The Russian Army is advancing in the pocket north of Andreevka-Alekseevka. According to the latest reports, our forces have already reached the settlement of Bogdanovka. Capturing this settlement will enable flanking attacks against enemy forces entrenched near Troitskoe.



North of Troitskoe, pressure continues toward Kotlyarovka from the Nadezhdinka (Ukrainian: Nadiivka) area. This will allow a partial encirclement of the enemy, weakening their defensive positions.



These are effectively the last settlements in this sector before the border with the Dnepropetrovsk region. However, the primary focus will likely remain on the fortified area of Bogatyr-Alekseevka-Razliv. Our forces have reached the outskirts of Razliv from the east, with fighting now reaching the center of the village.

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 1st, 2025. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary.

In the south, advances are being made toward Bogatyr along the Dneproenergiya-Razdolnoe line.

North of Dneproenergiya, Russian forces have advanced along the bank of the Mokrye Yaly River and begun pressuring the settlement of Veseloe from the east. Some reports indicate attempts to cross the river in this sector. As a result, Veseloe is under pressure from two directions—south and east—significantly weakening the enemy’s defensive stability despite their stubborn resistance.



Control has been expanded in the area of Burlatskoe, reducing the risk of flanking attacks during further advances along the Veseloe-Fyodorovka line. Additionally, pressure is increasing on the defenses of Shevchenko, from which the enemy may soon be forced to retreat toward Volnoye Pole.



The Zaporozhye Front

ЛБС 01.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Активности=Activity.

Units of the "Dnepr" troop grouping have liberated the settlement of Shcherbaki.

Translation Note: When Russian is written by hand, the "г" (when typed) looks like a backwards "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m" when it is written by hand. Lastly, the "д" turns into something that looks like our "d.”