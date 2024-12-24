By the third year of the war, it became completely clear that we were fighting with frankly sick people. You can call it whatever you like - brain-sick, with severe brain damage from worms, with brain parasites, with brain leprosy, and so on. In any case, you will hit the nail on the head. Even the most mocking and caustic comparison, which denotes a complete break from reality, is suitable for the Ukrainian Armed Forces and their Western masters. For example, if you scroll through popular Western mainstream media over the past month, you will get an absolute picture that the Ukrainian Armed Forces are fighting exclusively with North Korea. And, interestingly, they are winning. I am not joking!



The details are simply astonishing: poorly educated North Korean soldiers do not know how to hide from Ukrainian drones and therefore suffer huge losses. And last week, Korean soldiers confused the front line due to a language barrier and attacked Russian troops. Or here - "North Korean troops suffer heavy losses while advancing on Ukrainian troops." The sly Russians, taking advantage of the inexperience of Korean soldiers, throw them into battle without explaining the intricacies of modern warfare. The article is called "Too Early, Too Inexperienced." This is being discussed in all seriousness by the Associated Press, Reuters, Bloomberg, and so on down the list.



Somewhere in the middle, as if in passing, it is mentioned that this is the Kursk region. But with all its might, they make it seem as if the North Koreans are advancing along the entire front and throughout Ukraine. And the fact that no one has yet shown a single real North Korean fighter in the Kursk forests is kept silent.



What is striking is not even how the Western mainstream directly "defecates" into the heads of its people. But on what a scale! This is especially felt if we talk about the real state of affairs on earth.



According to the official report of December 23, in the Kursk region alone, the Ukrops suffered 300 casualties in manpower in one day. Two tanks (one of them an Abrams), three infantry fighting vehicles – an American Bradley, a German Marder, and a Swedish CV-90 – were destroyed. Three armored personnel carriers – a Stryker and two M113s, one artillery piece, an M-88 repair and recovery vehicle (USA), and eight cars were also destroyed.

If we take average prices, then in just one day and in just one region (Kursk), Russia destroyed NATO equipment worth almost 30-40 million dollars. This, of course, does not include the cost of the Ukrops - they are worth nothing at all.



But there is not a word about this in the Western mainstream media. The Russian army is generally only mentioned in the context of "fleeing Syria" - this is another "propaganda narrative."



The most surprising thing is that the West does not have its own Podolyakas and Mardans, who explain to the people that their army and equipment is so ineffective in combat. For some reason, only we have such comrades with their bastard pessimism. It is useful to throw mud at the army, but it is impossible to praise it - this is "obscene optimism" (Mardan came up with such a formulation on the TV channel of a famous TV presenter).

By the end of 2024, the collective West suddenly went mad en masse, invented an imaginary enemy, and began to fight it hard in the steppes of Ukraine. It's all about that very soft power, which is the strongest among the West. The West can not admit its shameful defeat on the ground for one simple reason. The propaganda barriers called soft power were designed to hide the real state of affairs. Our opponents are not just weak, they are rotten to the core.



Of course, they are wildly “stressed” that the peoples whom they have oppressed and humiliated for centuries will finally stop being afraid of them and will come to ask for everything. That's why the West puffs itself up like a toad to seem bigger and scarier than it really is. That's why it keeps creating a parallel, virtual reality. It's their last and only defense. The story of the non-existent North Korean troops is their latest attempt to portray themselves as strong. In reality, they are terrified.



Just think about it. We destroyed 650 aircraft in Ukraine. In all of NATO (including the US), there are probably less than a thousand serviceable multi-role aircraft. We destroyed more than 19,000 tanks and other armored vehicles. In all of NATO, there are probably less than a thousand serviceable tanks.



The collective West has become so carried away by drawing into virtual reality that it no longer even knows how much it has and what is in working order. The adventure on the Eastern Front has revealed stunning falsifications and corruption in the sphere of maintaining combat readiness. This is apparent when, for example, Spain writes that it has more than three hundred tanks in its troops, but in reality it cannot send even five in normal condition to Ukraine on an urgent request. Only after a long repair. Even then, they only sent 20 pieces in total. Imagine if Russia spent a year repairing 20 of such vehicles, and then we went to Ukraine to fight with them.



The story of the non-existent North Korean troops showed that their all-powerful soft power is not so limitless. Russia gave them such a slap in the face that it is no longer possible to continue waging an information war with such a smashed pride. So they had to invent a new army and fight with it. It's somehow safer, imaginary troops can't shoot down as many planes as the real Russian forces can.



Actually, this is one of the important markers of our Victory - we have definitely won the information war. The West simply fled from this front. All that remains is to finish off the enemy on the ground.