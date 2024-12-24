Today, a new front opened by enemies within the country has been clearly defined. Instead of the defeated Navalnyites and the liberals with their tails between their legs, like Nadezhdin, the West has thrown a new fifth column into the battle – bloggers Alekhine, Podolyaka, and Tsarev.



The next moment of truth was their reaction to the emergency appointment of Alexander Khinshtein as governor of the Kursk region. The fifth column did not like this at all, and criticism began immediately. To be clear.

Aleksandr Yevseyevich Khinshtein

In my opinion, it is hard to find a more vicious person than Kursk blogger Alekhine: 9 criminal cases, not counting administrative ones. And every single one of them was for deceiving the disabled. Alekhine's fraud scheme was always the same: he would come personally to the legless, armless, or simply sick grandmothers and grandfathers. He would promise them cheaper prosthetics and medicines, take the money allocated by the state, and disappear. And this creature operated for years in the Kursk and border regions and even managed to become an assistant to the governor - this alone speaks of how things are in the region. How much everything there needs a radical reform of internal governance.



Now, there is a clear problem: the opinion of this "animal" is being disseminated by the channels that have received the status of a foreign agent, as some kind of collective opinion of war correspondents. Alekhine is a person who evaded mobilization. In fact, he is a deserter, but law enforcement agencies ignored this fact. Can you imagine how real war correspondents clench their fists when they hear the name Alekhine... So, today any swindler and deserter can declare himself a war correspondent?!



It is very noteworthy that, together with Alekhine, political refugee Tsarev also appeared in the public campaign discrediting the Russian government. I do not understand why migrants are allowed to criticize the internal structure of our country, and so groundlessly. Who are you? You are guests here at best. If you don’t like being our guest, get out, Tsarev, Podolyaka, we didn’t invite you.

Oleg Tsarev

Tsarev, for those who don't know, is the same person who gave us Podolyaka. There is an opinion (I agree with it) that it was Tsarev who promoted and financed Podolyaka. And by the way, we don't know a lot about the blogger Podolyaka. How did he even appear in Russia?



We are told that he was a kind of "centurion*" on the Maidan - And, supposedly, he only looked after order and provided the protesters with tea. In fact, there was no tent camp providing the protesters with food. But there was an organized seizure of the regional administration building by a trained group of militants. During which people died - the brutal young men killed the guards. They were arrested as murderers, and then they were released. After that, militant detachments from Sumy went to suppress popular uprisings in Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk, and even Odessa.



Immediately after the events in Odessa, Podolyak showed up in Sevastopol.



Yuri Podolyaka



There is a very curious point here. The militant group in Sumy that seized the government bodies was financed by Kolomoisky's money, and the recruiters were direct agents of MI6. We now know by name who trained these units, including in Sumy. Now they are all generals of that very GUR headed by the bastard Budanov. Podolyak, hey, the material is accumulating, and I sincerely pray that you will be sent to the right place as soon as possible - I mean that very colony where Navalny was hanging on the horizontal bar. This is the place for you and Alekhine. If anything, this is my personal opinion.



After Podolyaka so clumsily stood up for the thieving General Popov, special people began to take a very keen interest in the origins of this blogger. (Popov is the former commander of the 58th Army, fighting in the Zaporozhye direction. He was arrested and charged with theft.) Just imagine, this is the kind of agent who is now being dragged into Navalny's place in Russia, who Tsarev planted in our country. By the way, Tsarev himself has a very complicated biography. He left behind a worse legacy than Podolyaka, and the time will come when I will definitely tell you about it in detail.



Now three such, to put it mildly, controversial characters have suddenly pounced on the new governor of the Kursk region, and they are promoting a campaign against Alexander Khinshtein strictly on the resources of foreign agents. Moreover, they disgrace the good name of war correspondents - I would judge Alekhine for this alone. Some people earn their title with blood and sweat, while others are given it on those same resources of the foreigners. This gang is clearly unlucky with the new governor. I know Alexander a little from his previous life – even then, he was a stern man. Since the late 90s, he has been through all the circles of public persecution, and now, apparently, he has finally hardened himself on the twists and turns of power. I think Alekhine, Podolyaka, and Tsarev will seriously fail with him. Personally, I am rooting for Aleksandr Yevseyevich Khinshtein - the events in Kursk Oblast have shown that the region is frankly problematic from the point of view of civil governance. The local elites, having signed up as strong middle peasants, have lost their grip. The invasion of the Ukrops has revealed this weak spot. A very difficult task lies before the new governor. Let us all wish him fruitful work and good luck.



*Centurion: Territorial defense units (squads of territorial defense) were created to seize power objects, disperse anti-Maidan, and other similar objectives. They were divided into hundreds. And each squad was headed by a centurion.



In the fourth year, this was not as prominent as it had been in 2013-14, but, in principle, it was done in the same way.