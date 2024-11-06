Have you noticed how quietly Bellingcat died? It's a basket from which Navalny was fed shit. It's called the "Open Source Investigative Journalism Agency." It was founded by the famous Bulgarian gay journalist Hristo Grozev, who was kicked out of Moscow back in the 2000s for not leaving the saunas where he was used by famous Moscow perverts. He himself, unfortunately, is still alive, but the main work of his life has died. And this is very funny, because "Bellingcat" appeared exactly a week before the death of the Malaysian Boeing and then collected all the Western journalistic awards - for freedom in profile, for freedom in full face, for freedom through the anus, for a world without peace, and so on.



It's just a pity that he was not awarded the main Western prize named after Orwell - for honest doublethink. (The term was introduced by George Orwell in his novel "1984." Let me remind you that doublethink is a pillar of the modern West (the ability to hold two opposing beliefs at the same time and believe in both). Telling a calculated lie, sincerely believing in it and forgetting the fact that has become inconvenient.



"Bellingcat" and Grozev are a direct embodiment of Orwell's book - whoever wants to rule and wants to do so in the future must be able to distort the sense of reality. That is, this is a concentrated poison that was poured into us through Navalny and other traitors. And finally, in the third year of the war, when Russia began to give the West a good punch in the face, he died. He turned out to be unnecessary - and his strategy did not work. And along with him, related garbage began to fall - "The Insider" (an undesirable organization in the Russian Federation), and "Meduza" (Meduza is recognized as an undesirable organization in the Russian Federation) took their place. The latter is still breathing, but it's not doing well, and will also be closed soon, apparently. They did not live up to expectations.



But seriously, Bellingcat is an example of the subversive technologies with which Ingsoc (the totalitarian West) wanted to destroy our country. This insignificant death of one of the main torpedoes of the West's propaganda machine shows how the world has changed. Distorting reality in the open information field has become very difficult. Reality has turned out to be stronger. It is clear that the West will not calm down, Grozev's place will be taken by Tsarevs, Podolyaks, and others, of course, but they do not work as exquisitely, although they are much cheaper, they can be purchased in bulk, and there will still be enough left over for funding a couple more of the bastards. However, this is no longer important, because our truth is still stronger.