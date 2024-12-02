I have long noticed that as soon as you start writing about what is happening in Europe, a crowd inevitably comes running and starts screaming furiously, foaming at the mouth, "this is arrogance!" It turns out to be a strange story... When they throw mud at our country and army, and desperately lie everywhere they can, this is called "constructive criticism." It is, you see, useful. But when you present irrefutable figures about how things really are in Europe and the USA - this is arrogance, the most terrible crime. Why is that?



It's all very simple: this arc - Russia is poor, clumsy, incapable of anything, and Europe knows how and can do everything - this is the basis of their logic, due to fear. "Oh, you're giving the Ukrops a hard time here? Stop it, you see, we have 300 thousand under arms. Not enough? Then 500 thousand! So we must give up, oil, gas, chickens, bistro!" That's how it works, when one runs on fear.



Whenever you counter the fear-mongering, a bunch of Ukrops come running and start screaming, "hat-throwing!" (Translation note: this is an expression meant to convey overconfidence.) And do you know why? Because they are also in pain and scared. They believed in the fairy tale about an all-powerful Europe. Recall here - NATO exercises recently resulted in frostbitten idiots and nothing more, and that's without a real war.



These squeals of the Ukrainians are nothing more than a painful process of accepting reality.



The Ukrop’s cries of “hat-throwing” are based on their default axiom, "When it comes to the point, NATO will get together and finally whip up a bomb with which to kill you! They are so super-developed, not like you, flax-shoe wearers." (Translation note: flax shoe wearers=peasants.)



Here I want to shove the "hat" down the throats of the Ukrainians and their vile henchmen in our own information space! “The war has been going on for three years. How long did the Great Patriotic War last? That's right, 4 years. Europe showed up for war a long time ago - it's time to get our house in order,” some of our own say. But the Europeans didn't get theirs in order. Or rather, they tried, but at last, they couldn't. Why? Now I'll slap you in the face with numbers again - try to refute me!



Remember the story about shells - they increased production for three years, but nothing has changed. The Russians still shoot more and better. Do you know why?

Russian army 2S19 howitzers

Before the war, the US and Europe produced 14,000 of the most popular shells (155 mm) for howitzers per month. More than three million have already been sent to Ukraine. To fill the gap, they increased production. First, to 36,000 per month. At the second stage, they threatened to increase it to 66,000. It is not known whether the second stage was launched or not (there were no reports as of November), but by the end of the year, the Pentagon planned to produce 1 million 300 thousand shells. This is slightly more than 100 thousand per month. As one TV presenter said about me when I mentioned this, "Obscene optimism. Pure self-righteousness!"



At the same time, Russia, according to the same data, produces 250 thousand shells (152 mm) per month without straining itself - 3 million per year, and it can increase the volume even more.



Why is 100 thousand Western shells per month most likely a hoax? Because 1 million 300 thousand shells is approximately 33 thousand tons of TNT. All Western production of TNT is estimated at no more than 50 thousand. (Most will be used for other purposes.)



In the fourth year of the war, the great and godlike American strategists figured out that the US does not have its own production of TNT – and this is in a great military power that makes railguns and Black Hawks. Real geniuses... American legendary stupidity multiplied by European space laziness.



But what happens next gets even more interesting. Now, the Americans have allocated five hundred million dollars for the design and construction of such a plant in the USA. And they ordered it from the Turks. What a disgrace.

This is the country that invented GPS. In what toilet did you drown your engineering school?! It is not yet known what parameters are included in the project.



For comparison: TNT production in Russia is estimated at a gigantic figure of 200 to 400 thousand tons. The production of 1 million 152 mm shells requires 25 thousand tons of TNT. We produce (again, according to Western estimates) about 5 million artillery shells of all calibers. Do the math yourself. And there are other types of ammunition.



Based on indirect data, it can be seen that since the beginning of the Second World War, 15 to 20 new production facilities for explosives of all types have opened in our country.

Do you know why we have smart people, but the dumb Americans don't? It's not even about TNT, but about intelligence. The main raw material for TNT is toluene, which is obtained at oil refineries. Since 2011, our government authorities have gradually begun to stimulate oil workers so that they produce more and more toluene. And mainly for domestic needs. The US is also one of the world leaders in toluene production, but specifically for export. This is the first point.The second is that all our defense and related enterprises have retained reserve capacities. Private companies, of course, creaked, but the country's authorities stubbornly forced defense companies to do this. I will emphasize once again that this was a total implementation of the old Soviet system. And when the hour X came, we simply mothballed these capacities. Therefore, in 2022, our shell production was estimated by the West at 1 million, in 2023 already at 2.5-3, and in 2024 - at 5 million. And who throws "hats" at the enemy after this? Pay attention to this detail: we have only un-mothballed part of the reserves. They are being put into operation exponentially - as new units are formed. And so on across the entire spectrum of the military-industrial complex. As I understand it, this is for the purpose of rational use of economic resources, that is, we are really preparing for a long confrontation.

That is why we are now firing ready-made shells, because we started to produce raw materials back in 2011. Meanwhile, the morons first built a shell factory and only then realized that they had no raw materials. But that's not the full extent of the West's mental decline.



The West was also preparing for war. In 2015, there was an attempt to launch production of missiles for the HIMARS in Poland. They were to be called OMAR. But it turned out that the entire Polish industry was in a continuous nosedive.

Meanwhile, Poland is home to one of the two main producers of TNT for the entire Western bloc, created, by the way, under Stalin.



However, the Polish marketeers were so carried away by reforming the damned "totalitarian" legacy that the by-product production of TNT was separated into a separate plant, Nitro-Khim, and included in the holding company, Polish Arms Group, formed under pressure from the Americans.



To put it roughly, it was one small workshop in the middle of a fairly large civilian plant, where five thousand people worked. In the end, only this workshop remained, everything else was closed. You'll laugh. This was done because of the environment... In reality, competitors bought it and simply closed it.

Just estimate – the capacity is a paltry 10 thousand tons of TNT per year, and this is the only explosives production in all of Europe. Where is this NATO, which, remember, has a rapid reaction force of 500 thousand bayonets, capable of capturing Russia in 48 hours…? It is here with this very half-collapsed workshop built during Stalin's time in the rear. The arrogant Americans did not even bother to give it access to their market - to certify it. Everything they have is premium, there is no need for all sorts of Poles to hang around here. Especially since South Korean production was quite sufficient.



That's why they couldn't launch production of "OMAR" in 10 years in Poland. America spends crazy billions on non-existent genders, but to give 10 million dollars to a single plant so that it would organize additional production, "No, there is no way."



They didn't increase production until the devil took over, and only in 2022 was it urgently certified for American bombs and shells, and the Poles are now happily dancing - in 2024 they intend to produce as many as 20 thousand tons of TNT, another drop in this endless sea of ​​tears.

Let me remind you that, in fact, this is one of two operating factories producing the most sought-after explosives in the entire Western bloc, which, by the way, is waging two hot wars. Things aren't much better in South Korea, but let's not talk about that now, otherwise we'll go off into infinity. The Turks are still only designing the third plant. And we, I emphasize once again, have opened 15 production facilities in addition to those already existing.

How are you going to catch up with us at such a pace, Americans? Therefore, Ukies, if you are sitting in the "slop" together with Europe, at least don't gurgle. If you hope that the Americans will save everyone (they will build such a TNT plant that they will shut us up in one fell swoop), I have another "hat" for you: America is now preparing to fight off its internal freaks as a nation - they definitely don't care about Ukraine and Europe. You will drown in the shit you got yourself into alone.

If you hope that kind Russia will once again extend a hand, don't hope. Times have changed. You have managed to arouse such hatred in us that we will deliberately leave your cesspool to bring our children and grandchildren to it and point a finger, "If you will study poorly, you will start blowing bubbles in the "slop bucket" like the Ukrainians and Europeans!"