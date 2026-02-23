Marat Khairullin Substack

Marat Khairullin Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JaLJ3Jatetja's avatar
JaLJ3Jatetja
10h

Happy Defender's Day to you too Marat...picture is so cool

Reply
Share
EagleHorse5's avatar
EagleHorse5
9h

😀 😃

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Marat Khairullin · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture