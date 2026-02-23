Defenders of the Fatherland, men, boys - Happy holiday, February 23rd! Dedicated to heroes:



He doesn't argue, he simply knows.

He forgives weakness, doesn't scold cowards.

He doesn't finish off a fallen enemy,

And keeps his word of honor in simplicity.

He won't humiliate a non-believer with a glance,

Won't mock the intricacy of phrases.

He'll apologize first if necessary

And won't wear an order for show.

He'll extend a hand in the strictness of love

To a kid who's fallen into the abyme.

And he'll choose, without uttering a sound,

All the pain of the world rather than war.



I. Alekseev