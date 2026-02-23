Happy Defender of the Fatherland Day!
From Marat Khairullin
Defenders of the Fatherland, men, boys - Happy holiday, February 23rd! Dedicated to heroes:
He doesn't argue, he simply knows.
He forgives weakness, doesn't scold cowards.
He doesn't finish off a fallen enemy,
And keeps his word of honor in simplicity.
He won't humiliate a non-believer with a glance,
Won't mock the intricacy of phrases.
He'll apologize first if necessary
And won't wear an order for show.
He'll extend a hand in the strictness of love
To a kid who's fallen into the abyme.
And he'll choose, without uttering a sound,
All the pain of the world rather than war.
I. Alekseev
Happy Defender's Day to you too Marat...picture is so cool
