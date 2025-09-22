Today is the birthday of Lieutenant Colonel Mikhail Alexandrovich Popov – the author of our famous "declassified" maps, by which, we are sure, historians will later study in detail the course of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine.



Mikhail Alexandrovich graduated from the Airborne Command School, served, fought in Afghanistan, engaged in teaching activities, and now actively participates in the life of the veterans' organization.



As a professional military man, he analyzes the situation at the front in daily reports on our channel.



Wishing you good health, long life, and well-being!

Thanks to your wife Tatyana for facing joys and hardships hand in hand. Keep it up!

Translator Zin: I'll send all of your birthday wishes to Mikhail!

Happy Birthday, Lieutenant Colonel Popov! From all of us!