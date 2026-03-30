Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Units of the 'West' Group, as a result of decisive actions, have liberated the settlement of Novoosinovo in Kharkov Oblast."

Kupyansk (southern direction) to Izyum; The yellow line represents the line of combat contact April 20th, 2025 and the orange area is the area of activity. Some of the frontline near Kupyansk on this map has not yet been updated*

The purple line represents the line of combat contact from November 10th, 2024

After the Ukrainian Armed Forces were driven out of the settlement of Kovsharovka (March 29), assault units of the "West" Group, on the heels of the retreating enemy, liberated another large settlement on the left bank of the Oskol River on March 30—the village of Novoosinovka (49°37′12″ N 37°42′35″ E, population 1,957 in 2001).



The enemy, under constant fire from Russian units, is attempting to exit the "cauldron" through forested areas toward the left bank of the river in order to cross to the opposite bank. After the territory adjacent to the settlements of Kovsharovka and Novoosinovka is cleared, the section of the left bank of the river from the settlement of Kupyansk-Uzlovoi to the settlement of Novoplatonovka (approximately 22.5 kilometers) will come under Russian Armed Forces control.

Thereafter, apparently, it will be time to eliminate the Borovaya salient, where its southern base has been deepened to the Aleksandrovka - Sosnovoe line. And the main objective is the settlement of Borovaya with its crossings over the Oskol River.

Message from the Russian Ministry of Defense: "Fighters of the 'East' Group have breached the enemy's defense and liberated the settlement of Lugovskoe in Zaporozhye Oblast."

East Group Area of Responsibility; The two solid blue lines with blue dashes between them represent the Anti-Tank ditch in front of Orekhov. The single solid blue line with blue dashes running parallel to it represents the Pokrovskoe-Gulyaipole defense line. The blue arches running along a solid blue line represent the Novonikolaevka to Orekhov defense line. Where you see blue arches facing alternating directions, that represents blocking positions of the AFU. The yellow line with red dots is the line of combat contact as of February 3rd, 2026.

Activity on the Zaporozhye direction (southeastern sector).

Zaporozhye Direction; Zaporozhye-Pokrovskoe-Orekhov

In the area of Gulyaipolskoe - Novoselovka - Chervonaya Krinitsa - Belogore, in the fields with numerous dirt roads, no settlements, but with a network of forest belts, the enemy has created a developed eastern forefield for the Orekhov fortified area. The advance of Russian units along the radial highways T-08-14 and T-08-15 toward the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defensive line of Novonikolaevka - Orekhov will be under constant threat of enemy action against the flanks.

As soon as the ground dries, the advance of Russian assault troops along the Yagodnaya and Durnaya ravines, with control of the settlement of Charivnoe, toward the settlement of Chervonaya Krinitsa, and the clearing of forest belts, will become a necessary condition for securing the northeastern envelopment of the Orekhov area along the T-08-14 highway Gulyaipolskoe - Omelnik.



Simultaneously, apparently, the "Dnepr" Group, with airborne formations, will execute an advance to the settlement of Yurkovka - Tavriyskoe or Odarovka, toward the H-08 highway, to form a northwestern envelopment of the Orekhov area.