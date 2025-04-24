Marat Khairullin Substack

Marat Khairullin Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anna's avatar
Anna
1d

"Significant damage was also inflicted on an archaeological site near the monastery, located on the grounds of an ancient settlement. Enemy trenches were dug directly through burial mounds and areas of scientific excavation."

The global jewry assumed the usefulness of the ongoing destruction of the Slavic shrines.

For the Slavic people to reclaim their lands, all jewish shrines must be repatriated to Israel and the US. Enough already of the Kievan junta/Azovites' subservience to judaists.

"Kyrylo Budanov, the head of Ukraine's Main Directorate of Intelligence, received a blessing from Rabbi Bleich on the eve of Yom Kippur. Also, Rabbi Moshe Azman blessed Budanov during Hanukkah when Budanov participated in lighting the Hanukkah candles alongside the Chief Rabbi of Ukraine, Moshe Azman, at the Central Synagogue of Ukraine."

It is absolutely clear that Ukraine was both Nazified and Judaized, which explains the true nature of global jewry.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies
dacoelec's avatar
dacoelec
1d

Excellent report and map!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Marat Khairullin
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture