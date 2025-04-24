Russian Forces Expand Their Control Zones in Sumy Oblast

In the Kursk direction, following the liberation of the settlement of Oleshnya by the Russian Armed Forces—as announced by the Russian Ministry of Defense on April 19—our army continues to strike Ukrainian militants in the area. Several counterattack attempts by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), which maintain a presence in the adjacent forest plantations, have been repelled.



In the area of Gornal (“Hornal” on the map)—the only Russian settlement under enemy control (though no longer fully)—the Russian Armed Forces have concentrated an artillery "fist," as the AFU retains a tactical advantage due to the terrain.



Currently, the former enemy fortified area on the territory of the St. Nicholas Belogorsky Monastery is under our military’s control as seen from the air. The monastery was liberated two days ago. Before retreating, the enemy destroyed the remaining buildings, inflicting significant damage. It was discovered that underground tunnels beneath the complex (used for supplies) extend into Sumy Oblast.

The assault on the monastery, which lasted 10 days, was carried out by our fighters from an unexpected direction—via boats along the Psel River. While controlling the surrounding area, our troops are now disrupting enemy supply routes to their positions, though the enemy continues attempts to resupply under cover of darkness. Clearing operations are ongoing in the nearby forests and ravines to consolidate control, as the monastery grounds consist of open terrain with building remnants.



Significant damage was also inflicted on an archaeological site near the monastery, located on the grounds of an ancient settlement. Enemy trenches were dug directly through burial mounds and areas of scientific excavation.



In Gornal itself, fierce fighting continues. Our assault groups, supported by scouts, managed to enter the settlement from multiple directions and are now advancing successfully despite enemy efforts to reinforce their positions. The AFU command attempted to deploy several armored assault groups, all of which were destroyed by our forces en route, thanks to coordinated actions and effective reconnaissance.



In Sumy Oblast, Russian troops are expanding control zones around the settlements of Veselovka, Zhuravka, and Basovka, with heightened attention to disrupting enemy logistics. Meanwhile, reports indicate planned provocations from the enemy, including the spread of false information about the alleged absence of fortifications—an attempt to lure our troops into vulnerable areas and force exhausting engagements. Additionally, false coordinates are being provided to target civilian infrastructure, followed by fabricated narratives.



Fighting Continues in the Settlement of Novoye

ЛБС 01.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона Активности*=Zone of Activity.

In the Liman direction, the Russian Armed Forces are advancing. In the area of Novomikhailovka, which is under our full control, battles are underway for forest plantations where the enemy has fortified bunkers.



In Novoye, our military controls the eastern part of the settlement, with fighting now reaching the center. Russian units are also expanding control in the forest belts south of Novoye, applying pressure on its western flank from two directions.



Simultaneously, fire is being directed at enemy positions near Redkodub, where AFU air defense positions have been identified in civilian homes and are being targeted with precision strikes.

Enemy Defensive Capabilities Are Weakening Across Multiple Sectors

ЛБС 09.04.2025=Line of Combat Contact April 9th, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

In the Toretsk (Dzerzhinsk) direction, Russian units are advancing northward along the road to Konstantinovka (Константиовка), aiming to reach a line of cascading ponds stretching from the Kleban-Byk Reservoir to the settlement of Dachnoe. This would sever enemy logistics running from Konstantinovka through a series of settlements along the railway, cutting off supply routes to Petrovka/Novospasskoye, Shcherbinovka, Katerinovka, and Kleban-Byk, thereby weakening enemy defenses in the area.

Russian forces are also advancing toward Konstantinovka west of the railway, approaching Petrovka/Novospasskoye from the south. This creates conditions for enveloping the Petrovka-Shcherbinovka fortified area from the west and subsequent advances toward Romanovka. Movement toward Romanovka is already underway from the previously liberated settlement of Sukhaya Balka, where soldiers of the 68th Tank Regiment and the 20th Motorized Rifle Regiment raised the Russian flag.

The Tarasovka-Romanovka road is a critical AFU supply route in this sector. Currently, Russian forces are advancing toward it on multiple fronts: near Romanovka itself, near Staraya Nikolaevka (whose outskirts were reached after the liberation of Kalinino), and near Tarasovka, which the Russian Ministry of Defense announced as liberated just yesterday.



The pocket on the left flank of the Toretsk sector is gradually being eliminated by our forces. Significant expansion of the control zone west of Sukhaya Balka has been achieved, with positions secured beyond the Donetsk-Aleksandro-Kalinovo road.

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 30.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 30th, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.4.2025=Line of Combat Contact April 1st, 2025.

On the South Donetsk axis, Russian units continue their successful offensive. Assault operations are underway on the outskirts of Kotlyarovka, while the Russian Defense Ministry announced the liberation of Bogdanovka by the "South" group of forces.



This indicates a decline in AFU defensive capabilities and a partial loss of maneuverability. Simultaneously, as ground forces advance toward the Dnepropetrovsk Oblast border, aviation has struck AFU positions in Novopavlovka with FAB bombs.

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 30.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 30th, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона Продвижения=Zone of advancement.

Near Razliv, our troops are intensifying pressure on AFU positions and advancing toward Bogatyr. Latest reports confirm our fighters have secured positions in the forest belt southeast of Bogatyr, improving their stance and enabling further consolidation to weaken enemy defenses in this fortified area.



At the same time, advances continue toward Otradnoye. The expansion of our control zone in this sector disrupts enemy logistics, complicating supply lines for AFU forward units.

Translation Note: When Russian is written by hand, the "г" (when typed) looks like a backwards "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m" when it is written by hand. Lastly, the "д" turns into something that looks like a "d" in Russian script as well.

