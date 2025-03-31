ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 30.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 30th, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона Продвижения=Zone of advancement.

The Russian Ministry of Defense has officially announced the liberation of the settlement of Zaporozhye in the Donetsk People's Republic by the "Center" group of troops.



Advancing further, fighters of the 90th Guards Division of the Russian Armed Forces broke through south of the settlement of Kotlyarovka during attacks, including the use of armored vehicles, reaching the Serebryanka gully southwest of the settlement. This secured flanking positions relative to Kotlyarovka and, at the same time, Troitskoe (which is being approached from another flank near Bogdanovka).



East of the settlement of Preobrazhenka, a pocket between Nadezhdenka (Nadiivka) and Zaporozhye was eliminated. Russian units have entrenched themselves close to the outskirts of the settlement. Moreover, given the advance south of Kotlyarovka and our new positions in the settlement of Zaporozhye, a tight encirclement has formed around Preobrazhenka, which will undoubtedly prevent the enemy from holding out here for long.



On the South Donetsk front, assault operations continue in the settlement of Razliv. The enemy side acknowledges our control over most of the settlement, as well as the fact that the situation is becoming critical for them. Russian units are getting closer to the settlement of Bogatyr—a key stronghold in this sector.