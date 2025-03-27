ЛБС 01.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

In the Liman direction, the Russian Armed Forces have advanced on the right bank of the Zherebets River, approaching the outskirts of the settlements of Novoe and Ekaterinovka, and have secured positions in the tree lines ahead of them. According to operational reports, the assault on Akaterinovka has already begun. There is also active movement toward the settlement of Zelenaya Dolina. Efforts continue to clear enemy strongpoints and logistical facilities.



In the Makeevka area, Russian forces are methodically expanding their zone of control toward the settlement of Grekovka.



The Russian Armed Forces are systematically advancing toward the dominant heights between the Oskol and Zherebets Rivers. This will not only allow them to move along the ridge toward Krasny Liman but also begin forming pincers around Borovaya (Borova), which covers logistics routes through Izyum.



In the Torskoe area, pressure on the enemy continues with the aim of eventually reaching positions that would cut off the logistical supply lines of Ukrainian forces in the Kremensky forests and near Seversk.

In the Toretsk direction of the Donetsk Front, offensive actions have recently intensified on the left flank. Our units have advanced and secured positions in the settlement of Alexandropol (Rozovka). Assault operations and clearing operations are underway to eliminate the remaining small pockets of Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) resistance in the area.



Combat efforts are also focused on establishing full control over the settlement of Panteleimonovka.



In this sector, forces from the Russian Armed Forces' 68th Tank Regiment, among others, were deployed, with armored groups breaking through enemy defenses in swift attacks.



Further efforts will likely concentrate on advancing toward the settlement of Valentinovka and then Sukha Balka (Suhaya Balka). Progress in this sector will eventually allow flanking maneuvers from the Tarasovka area, tightening the encirclement and forcing the enemy to retreat toward Konstantinovka.



In Dzerzhinsk (Toretsk) itself, despite enemy counterattacks and attempts to regain previously lost positions, our forces are gradually restoring full control over the city. Pressure is being applied from the "Tsentralnaya" mine area against enemy forces entrenched in Zabalka.



Meanwhile, advances at the "Toretskaya" mine, along with the adjacent waste heaps now under Russian control, and areas north of Krymskoye have significantly disrupted AFU logistics from the direction of Aleksandrovo-Shultino.



Currently, Russian units are pushing from the previously liberated settlement of Dachnoe toward Dyleevka, located beyond the railway line.

Translation Note: When Russian is written by hand, the "г" (when typed) looks like a backwards "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m" when it is written by hand. Lastly, the "д" turns into something that looks like a "d" in Russian script as well.