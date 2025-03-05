ЛБС 01.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

On the Liman front, units of the Russian Armed Forces destroyed the defensive positions of the 66th Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near Novolyubovka, pushing the enemy back by up to half a kilometer. In the area of the Ivanovka bridgehead on the right bank of the Zherebets River, Russian forces advanced nearly three kilometers towards the settlement of Zelenaya Dolina. Earlier advances to the southwest of Makeevka, combined with the advance to the northwest of Ivanovka, could create conditions for outflanking the Ukrainian garrison entrenched in the Novolyubovka area.

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.3.2025=Line of Combat Contact March 1st, 2025. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary.

On the South Donetsk front, efforts to consolidate positions near Alekseevka continue, with increasing pressure from the direction of Andreevka. North of the latter, our troops are pushing through tree lines, dislodging the enemy from strongholds and forcing them into open fields. Intensive artillery strikes, along with drone attacks, are targeting enemy forces clinging to the northwestern part of Konstantinopol.



In the Razliv area and north of Razdolnoe, our fighters are probing the enemy's defenses to identify weak points.



In the Velikaya Novosyolka sector of the South Donetsk front, units of the "East" group liberated the settlement of Privolnoe, the Russian Defense Ministry announced today. Pressure has begun on the settlement of Volnoye Pole, while an assault is also underway from the Burlatskoe side against enemy defensive positions located on the heights between the settlements of Volnoye Pole and Shevchenko.

Translation Note: When Russian is written by hand, the "г" (when typed) looks like a backwards "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m" when it is written by hand. Lastly, the "д" turns into something that looks like a "d" in Russian script as well.

