ЛБС 02.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 2nd, 2025. Продвижение, Зона активности=Advance/Zone of Activity. (The opposing forces are in different layers, like a layer cake, with alternating layers of control.)

In Chasov Yar, the Russian armed forces are clearing the western outskirts of the Novoseverny microdistrict.



In the area of high-rise buildings, several houses west of the refractory plant have come under the control of our fighters. To the south, assault groups have reached another district of the city—the Shevchenko microdistrict.

The enemy's defense is weakening on various fronts. Our units have expanded control in the forested area near the Novy microdistrict. Battles are ongoing for the remaining part of the area. The enemy, losing previously held positions, is concentrating forces in the area between the Khlebopekarsky (Хлебопекарский) and Central (Центральный) ponds, attempting to hold the southern part of the city.

ЛБС 17.9.2024=Line of Combat Contact September 17th, 2024. Активность=Activity.

Recently, the southern part of the Chasov Yar sector has seen significant activity, where the Russian Armed Forces have taken control of the waste heap of quarry No. 9. Assault groups are operating in the direction of workshop No. 2, trying to secure a foothold in the buildings in its vicinity. (Look for карьера №9 and цеха №2 next to Yuzhny and Zemlyanky.)

ЛБС 15.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 15th, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of activity.

On the Pokrovsk sector, units of the "Center" group of troops have liberated the settlement of Novovasilyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic.



After gaining control of the settlement of Novoandreevka, our units have advanced on a broad front towards Sribnoe (Sribne), where fighting has already begun. This settlement, along with the nearby settlement of Zaporozhye (it's not labeled on the map, but it's right to the West of Sribnoe), is relatively large. After its capture, our forces will have the opportunity to accumulate strength there for further offensive actions.

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 30.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 30th, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона Продвижения=Zone of advancement.

In Andreevka, the Russian Armed Forces are expanding their control zone in the northeastern part, pushing towards the center of the village. The enemy has also been driven out of a number of strongholds east of Andreevka. The Kurakhovo pocket is gradually shrinking both at the neck and internally. The Ukrainian Armed Forces are retreating to the western part of the settlement of Dachnoe, while from the direction of the Sukhi Yaly River, our units, expanding control and applying pressure from the rear, are advancing closer to the Dachnoe-Ulakly road.



Assault operations have intensified in the direction of the settlement of Konstantinopol. West of Zelenovka, attacks are being conducted along the tree lines, probing the enemy's defenses. Simultaneously, we have advanced in the direction of the settlement of Razliv.

Translation Note: When Russian is written by hand, the "г" (when typed) looks like a backwards "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m" when it is written by hand. Lastly, the "д" turns into something that looks like a "d" in Russian script as well.

