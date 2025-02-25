In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian Army continues to expand its zones of control despite enemy resistance, which includes dense mining efforts aimed at holding their positions. In the northern part of the Kupyansk direction, units of the "West" group have dislodged the enemy from their positions in the settlement of Topoli and have reached the border in that area. The Russian Ministry of Defense has officially announced the liberation of this settlement.



The Russian Armed Forces are systematically inflicting fire damage on the enemy's forward defensive positions, destabilizing them and preventing the enemy from consolidating on new lines during retreat.

In the area of the settlement of Dvurechnaya, our troops are gradually expanding their zone of control towards the settlement of Kutkovka (“Kutkivka,” in Ukrainian, see second map for location relative to Dvurechnaya), increasing the flank coverage of enemy forces in the pocket formed between Dvurechnaya and Zapadnoe (just southwest of Dvurechnaya, see second map) during previous advances. This not only increases pressure on enemy positions there but also significantly impacts their logistics. All these factors combined will eventually force the Ukrainian Armed Forces to withdraw their forces to reserve defensive lines deeper in their own territory.



From the settlement of Zapadnoe, pressure is being applied towards the settlement of Doroshovka (see second map). The expansion of control continues northwest of the settlement of Kalinovo, where the enemy has lost a number of strongholds and suffered significant losses in personnel and equipment during the offensive actions of our units.

ЛБС 15.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 15th, 2025. Участок Активности=Area of Activity.

In the Seversk direction, Russian Army units have dislodged the enemy from a highly significant stronghold—a bunker north of the chalk quarry near Belogorovka. This stronghold provided the Ukrainian Armed Forces with control over the quarry itself and the adjacent wooded area. Taking control of this position has allowed for advancement into the settlement of Belogorovka, reaching its western outskirts.



Our activity has also intensified in the area of the Zolotarevsky Reserve, where positions in the forest and to the north allow control over the approaches to Belogorovka. Consolidating here will enable increased pressure on enemy positions in the Verkhnekamenskoe area.

ЛБС 15.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 15th, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of activity.

In the Pokrovsk sector, fierce battles continue, primarily of a positional nature. The enemy is deploying reserves in an attempt to stabilize the situation. The Russian Armed Forces are conducting fire missions on the enemy's forward defensive lines. Additionally, ammunition depots, repair sites, and equipment storage areas in the rear are being identified and destroyed. Control over Ukrainian Armed Forces supply routes is being tightened, and measures are being taken to disrupt rotations.



In the area of Novoaleksandrovka, Russian units have managed to secure positions on the eastern outskirts of the settlement. Further advancement here threatens Ukrainian Armed Forces logistics over a significant area and will allow for increased pressure from the south on the settlement of Udachnoe.



An offensive is developing in the area of Preobrazhenka. Our troops have taken positions in the northeastern part of the settlement. They are also advancing from Nadezhdinka (Nadiivka), and they continue to apply pressure on the settlement of Zaporozhye (it's hard to see, but it is just southeast of Preobrazhenka on the bottom of the middle of the map above).



The Russian Ministry of Defense has officially announced the liberation of the settlement of Novoandreevka by units of the "Center" group of forces. From this area, the Russian Armed Forces are expanding operational control zones to the south, creating conditions for enveloping the enemy.

ЛБС 15.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 15th, 2025. Участок Активности=Area of Activity.

Fighting continues in Andreevka. Our troops are expanding control over the settlement. Simultaneously, an offensive is developing from Andreevka towards the settlement of Alekseevka. Advancement is also occurring along a stronghold northwest of Andreevka, while pressure is being applied from Andreevka towards Konstantinopol as well. Our troops have approached Konstantinopol closely from the south and east, and street battles have begun within the settlement. The Russian Armed Forces are most intensively pressing from the east, forcing the enemy to retreat to the western outskirts.



The settlement of Ulakly has been completely cleared. The Russian Ministry of Defense has announced its liberation by units of the "South" group.



From the area of the settlement of Zelenovka, advances are being made towards the settlement of Razliv. Expanding control in this direction will exacerbate problems for the enemy in the Konstantinopol area by cutting off their escape routes. This will also increase pressure on the Ukrainian Armed Forces garrison in the settlement of Bogatyr (Bohatyr), where attacks are already underway.

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 30.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 30th, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона Продвижения=Zone of advancement.

In the Velikaya Novosyolka (Velyka Novosilka) sector, the Russian Armed Forces are conducting offensive actions north of the settlement of Novy Komar. Armored vehicles, including tanks, are being used to assault a stronghold north of the Krutaya-Kamennaya ravine, which covers the approaches to the settlement of Dneproenergiya.



In the area of the settlement of Novocherevatovoe, our troops have advanced, capturing enemy strongholds north of the Ovrag Krutoy Ravine. On a broad front, they have moved towards the settlement of Burlatskoe, with forward detachments already operating on its outskirts.



During the advance in the areas of the settlements of Burlatskoe and Novocherevatovoe, another pocket was formed, trapping the enemy in their positions on the northern side of the Skotovataya ravine, which are part of a dense line of fortifications. This pocket was quickly cleared and eliminated. The line of contact has been straightened along the Novocherevatovoe-Burlatskoe-Novosyolka axis, and the line of fortifications has come under our control.



Control has also been expanded northwest of the settlement of Novosyolka.



These advances, combined with strikes on the enemy's rear (for example, in the settlement of Komar, an ammunition and equipment depot was destroyed, along with personnel from the 117th Mechanized Brigade of the AFU, including the deputy brigade commander), are weakening the enemy's defensive capabilities. The enemy is being forced to retreat to less advantageous positions in areas that lack sufficient fortifications. Meanwhile, Russian troops have gained control of fortified positions, which will serve as a base for further offensive operations.

Translation Note: When Russian is written by hand, the "г" (when typed) looks like a backwards "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m" when it is written by hand. Lastly, the "д" turns into something that looks like a "d" in Russian script as well.