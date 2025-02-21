ЛБС 16.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 16th, 2025. Зона Продвижения=Zone of advancement.

In the Pokrovsk sector, Russian units are storming the settlement of Tarasovka, with its southern part already under our control. The fighting is gradually shifting from the center to the northern part of the settlement. There is also movement toward Tarasovka and through the forest belts from Vodyanoe Vtoroe (Vodyanoe 2).



In the area of the Malinovka (Malynivka) junction, the enemy launched a counterattack, pushing back our troops. However, our forces managed to quickly regroup and bring up reserves to restore their positions.

ЛБС 15.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 15th, 2025. Участок Активности=Area of Activity.

In the Kurakhovo sector, the Russian Armed Forces have expanded their control zone north of Andreevka. The enemy was driven out from the strongholds located there, allowing for expanded control in the central part of the settlement.



In the Kurakhovo pocket, the clearing of the territory from scattered enemy groups continues, as the enemy command has not yet issued an order for an organized withdrawal. The clearing of a stronghold near the road west of the settlement of Dachnoe is ongoing, and its capture will mean the final collapse of the pocket.



In Ulakly, the situation is also approaching a logical conclusion and the complete liberation of this settlement. Russian Armed Forces have also advanced in the Konstantinopol (Kostyantynopil) area, expanding control northwest of Zelenovka and securing positions within the village itself. Currently, the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) are making every effort to hold the road, which still provides communication with their units clinging to the outskirts of Ulakly.

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.02.2025=Line of Combat Contact February 1st, 2025. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary.

In the Velikaya Novosyolka (Velyka Novosilka) sector, Russian Army units have advanced on a broad front in the Novosyolka area. Reports indicate that the enemy has been completely driven out of the settlement.



There is also progress in the direction of the settlement of Burlatskoe. Russian units have driven the enemy out of a number of strongholds north of the Skotovataya Balka, gaining advantageous positions for accumulating forces and further advancing.



North of Velikaya Novosyolka, units of the "East" group have expanded control on the western bank of the Mokri Yaly River, taking control of the treelines east of the settlement of Novoocherevatoe. After securing these positions and building on their success, they began an assault on the settlement itself, resulting in the enemy being driven out. Novoocherevatoye is now under the control of our troops. 🇷🇺

