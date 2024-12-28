ЛБС 01.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 1st, 2024. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary.

In the Borovaya (Borova) section of the Kupyansk direction, the Russian Armed Forces liberated the settlement of Zagryzovo (Zahryzove). Most likely, there will now be an accumulation of forces here for further advancement deep into the enemy's defenses both in the direction of Boguslavka (Bohuslavka) and in the direction of Novaya Kruglyakovka (Nova Kruhlyakivka). This could subsequently lead to the formation of a coverage of the territory north of the Novaya Kruglyakovka-Lozovaya line.

ЛБС 01.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 1st, 2024. Зона активности=Zone of Activity.

In the Ternov area on the Torskoe sector, the Russian armed forces crossed to the left bank of the Zherebets River and liberated the settlement of Ivanovka. The formation of a bridgehead in this area on the other bank of the river is important for the subsequent exit to the heights of the ridge lying to the west. Taking control of these heights will create conditions for a subsequent offensive on Torskoe, Zarechnoye, and Liman.

ЛБС 12.9.2024=Line of Combat Contact September 12th, 2024. ЛБС 01.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.12.2024=Line of Combat Contact December 1st, 2024. Зона продвижения после предыдущей сводки=The zone of advancement since the previous summary.

In the Pokrovsk section of the Donetsk direction, Russian units advanced into the settlement of Lysovka and improved their position in the area of ​​the settlement of Dachenskoe, and also advanced along the railway in the direction of Chunishino (Chunyshyne). This increases the threat to the logistics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces units in the Lysovka area, since the road from Pokrovsk to Chunishino is the only road with a hard surface, which is especially important in the current weather conditions.



Our troops have also advanced in the Peschanoe (Pischane) area, having secured a position in the forest belt to the east of the settlement. This makes it possible to attack in the direction of the trees running along the railway towards the settlement of Zverevo (Zvirove), with an exit to the flank of the enemy forces defending Peschanoe.



In the Novovasilyevka (Novovasylivka) area, Russian units have come very close to the settlement, which gives them the opportunity to attack over a wider area.



At the same time, to the south, our units advanced in the fields, bypassing the line of strong points located north of Novoelizavetovka (Novojelyzavetivka) and Nadezhdovka (Nadiivka). There they reached the ravine leading to Novoalexandrovsk (Novooleksandrivka). The enemy began to retreat to Novoalexandrovsk and Nadezhdovka. That is, the enemy is retreating to the last line of defense in this area before the Dnepropetrovsk region.

The ravine leading to Novoalexandrovsk

After taking control of Novoolenovka, the Russian Armed Forces began to accumulate forces there for further attacks, and now they have already advanced in Novoelizavetovka, taken control of Ukrainka and reached the outskirts of the settlement of Yasenovoe from the east and north.

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 30.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 30th, 2024. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary.

In the Sontsovka area, Russian units have consolidated their positions in the forest belt along the ravine, advancing in the direction of Petropavlovka. Here, as in the Shevchenko area, fierce fighting continues. The enemy is making efforts to contain the advance into the currently most important area of ​​Andreevka (Andriivka).



Near Kurakhovo, our soldiers began to advance through the fortified area, which was built along the forest belt from the Kurakhovo-Uspenovka road almost to the village of Dachnoe. In part, Russian units managed to gain a foothold. Our assault groups are attacking the enemy in depth on armored vehicles. They are also receiving artillery support.



From the Zelenovka area, which the Russian military is currently using to accumulate forces, attacks continue in the direction of the Konstantinopol (Kostyantynopil)-Ulakly area, as well as in the direction of the settlement of Razliv (Rozlyv). They managed to advance to the latter from the southeast, having secured a foothold in the forest belts.



In the Velikaya Novosyolka (Velyka Novosilka) area, the Russian armed forces expanded the control zone along the road that leads north to the settlement of Bogatyr, while advancing towards Velikaya Novosyolka from the north (moving south from the direction of Novy Komar).

On the left flank, Russian units reached the road leading from Gulyai-Polye (Hulyaipole) as a result of armored vehicle attacks. During the fighting, they managed to expand the section of control over the road, thus cutting off the enemy's supply along it to Velikaya Novosyolka. The few remaining field roads, given the weather conditions, are insufficient for supply, which significantly reduces the defense capability of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

Ukrainian names in parenthesis*

If you have trouble viewing the maps on Substack then you can try our other resources:

X

Telegram