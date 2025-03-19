Attempt to break through the state border of the Russian Federation by units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (March 18-19, 2025). AFU Equipment and Personnel in the initial attacks: - Personnel: Over 200 individuals - Tanks: 5 units - Armored Combat Vehicles (ACVs): 16 units - IMR (Engineering Vehicles): 3 units - UR-77 (Mine-clearing vehicles): 1 unit - Other vehicles: 4 units

The enemy continues attempts to break through the state border in the Krasnoyaruzhsky district of the Belgorod region. During the night/morning of March 18-19, units of the AFU attempted to breach the state border using quad runners as well as on foot. The Russian Armed Forces engaged and eliminated the aggressors.



On the morning of March 19, the enemy deployed reserves from the Sumy direction. An incomplete mechanized battalion, using armored vehicles and supported by MLRS, attempted to breach the border in two directions:

1. From the settlements of Petrushevka (Petrushovka on the map) and Tur'ya (Turiya) towards the settlement of Demidovka (partially hidden under the Russian (Демидовка);

2. From the settlements of Mikhailovskoe and Okop towards the settlement of Priles'ye (Pryles'e).



A total of five attempts were made to enter Russian territory.



The border guard units repelled all attacks. Initially, the destruction of two armored combat vehicles, two tanks, a Grad MRLS, and five quad runners were visually confirmed.



The AFU launched an artillery strike on a school in the settlement of Grefovka (Hrefovka on the map). In response, 30 air and missile strikes were carried out against identified concentrations of personnel and military equipment of AFU reserves within an 8-10 kilometer zone in the Sumy region. Additionally, 13 strikes were conducted by army aviation, one strike by the Iskander missile system, one strike by the Tornado-S MRLS, and two strikes by heavy flamethrower systems were carried out in this zone. A total of 40 UMPC FAB-500 aerial bombs were used.



The enemy suffered significant losses.

Translation Note: When Russian is written by hand, the "г" (when typed) looks like a backwards "S," and the "и" looks like our "u." Also, the typed Russian "т" looks like a western "m" when it is written by hand. Lastly, the "д" turns into something that looks like a "d" in Russian script as well.