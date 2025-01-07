ЛБС 01.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 1st, 2024. ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона активных боев=Zone of active fighting.

In Toretsk, Russian forces are expanding their control zone, advancing east of the mine waste heap No. 10 (Террикон Шахты No 10 on the map*) to the northern outskirts of the city, along which there are several waste heaps. The waste heaps near Toretsk are the last heights, north of which there is a lowland towards Konstantinovka.



Attacks are currently continuing in the direction of the Toretskaya mine (Шахта Торецкая on the map), as well as fighting in the area of ​​the waste heaps of the Central mine (Шахта Центральная on the map). Strong control has been established by Russian forces over the eastern waste heap of this mine.



In the south of Zabalka, the enemy was driven out of the Kulatsky Khutor area. West of Toretsk, our units continue assault operations in the direction of the central part of Shcherbinovka. Active clashes are ongoing throughout the entire area, including with the use of armored vehicles.

ЛБС 12.9.2024=Line of Combat Contact September 12th, 2024. ЛБС 01.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.12.2024=Line of Combat Contact December 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона продвижения после предыдущей сводки=The zone of advancement since the previous summary.

In the Pokrovsk area, Russian troops continue to form the right flank, expanding the control zone in the Vozdvizhenka (Vozdvyzhenka) area. There is movement in the direction of Baranovka along the road and movement towards it has begun from the forest belts southeast of the settlement, where our units reached the ravine leading to Baranovka and began to advance along it.



The Russian Ministry of Defense officially announced the liberation of the settlement of Dachenskoe. From its area, our forces are pressing in the direction of the road from Lysovka and in the direction of the settlement of Zelenoe. In the latter, Russian units have expanded control in the eastern part of the settlement and are fighting in its center, gradually pushing back the enemy, who is putting up quite stubborn resistance. At the same time, even the Ukrainian Armed Forces admit that they will not be able to hold their positions here, and the village will soon come under our control.



West of Peschanoe, our soldiers continue attacks in the direction of the settlement of Zverevo (Zvirove), advancing through the tree lines and knocking the enemy out of the strongholds located in them.



Russian troops have improved their positions in the Volkovo (Vovkove) area. Fierce fighting is taking place northwest of the settlement of Solenoe for positions in the quarry located there. Our forces are pressing them from both Volkovo and Solenoe. Taking control of this quarry will open the way to Udachnoe, where it is possible to form a bridgehead for the liberation of Pokrovsk, so the enemy is making every effort to prevent our further advance here.

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 30.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 30th, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Продвижение после предыдущей сводки=Progress since the previous summary.

In Petropavlovka, the northern outskirts of the settlement are being cleared. To the south of it, our units have taken a stronghold, thus obtaining positions for further clearing of the enemy fortified area between Petropavlovka and Shevchenko. In the area of ​​the latter, there are also battles for strongholds. At the same time, it has already been noted that Russian forces have begun fire processing of positions in the Andreevka area, which is about two and a half kilometers away.



The Russian army has completely cleared the industrial zone in Kurakhovo and the territory of the treatment facilities to the west of it. Our Ministry of Defense made an official statement on the liberation of Kurakhovo, noting the merits of our military.



In the Velikaya Novosyolka (Velyka Novosilka) area, the Russian Armed Forces continue to carry out attacks in the direction of Vremevka and are fighting along the road from the Gulyaipole (Hulyaipole) side. Enemy transport is being identified and subsequently destroyed. Enemy positions and equipment are also being discovered, and attacks are being carried out on them. To the north of the settlement of Novy Komar, our motorized riflemen from Buryatia occupied several forest belts, destroying enemy personnel in the amount of up to two platoons.



*When Russian letters are written by hand, the lower case "т" looks like a western "m" and "и" looks like a western "u."