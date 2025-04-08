Over the past week, an increase in our army's activity has been observed along the entire line of combat engagement. By intensifying pressure on various fronts, our forces are stretching the enemy's resources thin, denying them the ability to concentrate their forces on any specific sector.



The Kursk Front

Russian units have liberated the settlement of Basovka and are advancing toward Yunakovka. Our troops are penetrating the operational rear of Ukrainian forces in this area.



The Ukrainian Armed Forces' bridgehead on Russian territory has nearly ceased to exist. Enemy forces have been almost completely pushed out of the settlements of Oleshnya and Guevo, where only one stronghold remains under AFU control in each. In Guevo, the enemy's fortified position at the distillery has been cut off from their main supply line, effectively placing it in a cauldron. The surrounding areas are under Russian control. A Russian flag has been raised over the heavily damaged Church of the Nativity nearby, and the Guevo Administration building has been secured.

Guevo Administration Building

Near Oleshnya, combat intensity remains high. Despite stubborn AFU resistance, the frontline is gradually shifting toward the state border.



The Kupyansk Front

Russian forces are advancing on the western bank of the Oskol River. After liberating Krasnoe-1 and securing key positions, the liberation of Kamenka has begun. Previously, the enemy had organized defenses using the dominant heights near the village. During the fighting, our troops managed to dislodge Ukrainian units from these heights and consolidate their positions. Additionally, the road toward Kolodeznoe has been cut.



Following preparatory measures, Russian assault groups successfully crossed the Oskol River and entered Kamenka, where they have established a foothold. The coordinated actions of our armed forces are forcing enemy formations to retreat.



There is also progress toward Kupyansk itself from a previously established bridgehead on the Oskol's right bank. Russian forces have secured a significant part of Kondrashovka (too small to show on the map, but it is to the right of Tyshenkovka) and are now engaged in battles for Malaya Shapkovka. Kondrashovka is a key defensive node for the enemy north of Kupyansk. Capturing it will provide our troops with direct access to the city.



The Liman Front

ЛБС 01.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

Russian forces have advanced, securing new positions west of Novolyubovka and expanding their zone of control toward the settlements of Novoye and Zelenaya Dolina. The West Group has liberated Katerinovka, and pressure is increasing on Novomikhailovka.



Expanding the bridgehead on the western bank of the Zherebets River and consolidating positions in nearby settlements will allow for the accumulation of heavy equipment in preparation for further offensive operations and the seizure of dominant heights along the ridge between the rivers. Controlling these heights will enable the Russian Army to advance toward either Borovaya or Liman, fragmenting the enemy's defenses into isolated pockets.



In addition to westward progress, successes have also been reported in the southern direction, where Russian units have entered Terny and are advancing despite resistance from the Ukrainian Armed Forces.



It is worth noting that fire control over supply routes and pressure from Mirnoye (under Russian control) on Zarechnoye are forcing Ukrainian formations to abandon positions in Torskoye and retreat to secondary lines.



The Dzerzhinsk (Toretsk) Front

Russian forces continue to push the enemy out of their positions within the city. Despite repeated attempts, the enemy has failed to establish stable control zones in Toretsk. Our assault groups are utilizing underground infrastructure, including mine shafts, to infiltrate the AFU's rear positions.



The enemy has been driven out of most of the Zabalka microdistrict. While its western outskirts remain contested, the main area is under our firm control.

Near the northwestern outskirts of Dzerzhinsk (Toretsk), Russian troops are expanding their control and amassing forces for further advances. Pressure is increasing on enemy positions near Shcherbinovka and Petrovka (Novospasskoye).



Left Flank of the Toretsk Direction



Combat intensity remains high. Russian Army units are operating on the approaches to Sukhaya Balka and the outskirts of Valentinovka.



Following the liberation of Panteleimonovka and Rozovka (Ukrainian: Aleksandropol), our forces have advanced approximately one kilometer westward, securing access to the road leading through Aleksandro-Kalinovo toward the Pokrovsk-Konstantinovka highway. This could facilitate a future advance toward Staraya Nikolaevka.



Progress near Toretsk and along the Aleksandropol–Sukhaya Balka line is contributing to the encirclement of AFU defensive positions near Shcherbinovka. The enemy has heavily fortified this settlement to stall our advance from Nelepovka.



The Pokrovsk Front

ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024. ЛБС 30.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 30th, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. ЛБС 01.4.2025=Line of Combat Contact April 1st, 2025.

(Top right of the map) Russian forces are breaking through enemy defenses in the Lysovka fortified area, with most of the settlement now under our control.



Near Shevchenko and Peschanoe, after failed enemy counterattacks, the situation has stabilized, and previously lost positions have been retaken. Efforts are underway to neutralize enemy positions and firing points in Zverevo and its surroundings, including the southern mine waste heaps, which serve as a key AFU defensive stronghold.



The situation near Udachnoe and Kotlino has seen no significant changes recently.



The South-Donetsk Front



Russian troops have secured a forested area east of the village of Kotlyarovka, bringing them to its outskirts. Additionally, enemy forces have been nearly completely expelled from Troitskoye, where only a small western portion remains under AFU control. This sets the stage for an assault on Kotlyarovka.



Once Troitskoye is fully secured, Russian forces will have the option to advance toward Novopavlovka (Dnepropetrovsk Oblast), and further toward Mezhevoye, to cut off Pokrovsk's supply lines from Pavlograd, or southward toward the Bogatyr-Alekseyevka defensive hub.



From the south, Russian troops are methodically advancing toward this fortified area from Razliv and Razdolnoye. Additionally, our forces are approaching the enemy's supply lines west of Bogatyr. After securing Veseloe and advancing along the right bank of the Mokrye Yaly River north of Dneproenergiya, our troops have reached Fyodorovka, bringing them closer to the Perebudova (Perestroika)-Komar defensive node, which shields AFU logistics along the N-15 highway.