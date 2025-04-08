In the Kursk region, units of the "Sever" (North) Group have liberated the settlement of Guevo. The enemy desperately clung to this village, trying to maintain control over it. To do this, the command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine deployed elite formations there, including SSO (Special Operations Forces) units.



Currently, the area is being cleared of Ukrainian militants who didn’t manage to flee with their own. At the same time, our military is evacuating civilians who endured occupation.

ЛБС 01.11.2024=Line of Combat Contact November 1st, 2024. ЛБС 01.01.2025=Line of Combat Contact January 1st, 2025. Зона Активности=Zone of Activity.

On the Liman front, the Russian Armed Forces continue to advance, achieving tactical successes. Attacks have intensified from the Makeevka area toward the settlement of Grekovka (Hrekovka). After the liberation of Katerinovka, our troops are expanding the zone of control toward the settlement of Novomikhailovka. Probing of enemy defenses has begun in the settlement of Novoe, with reports of attempts to enter this area. Conditions are being set for our Army to reach the dominant heights located west of Katerinovka and Novomikhailovka.



Further south, our armed forces advanced from Yamopolovka and entered Torskoe, where they managed to secure positions in the northern part of the settlement.

On the Seversk front, Russian Army units have advanced north of the settlement of Verkhnekamenskoye by up to one and a half kilometers. Fighting is ongoing for the western slope of Belaya Gora—the dominant height in this area. Control over this height will not only allow full control of the surroundings of Belogorovka but also enable further advances toward the settlements of Grigorovka (Hryhorovka on the map) and Serebryanka. This, in turn, will threaten AFU formations in the Serebryansk forestry and the city of Seversk itself.



Moreover, even now—with just over five kilometers remaining between our controlled zone and Seversk—the enemy acknowledges that accumulating personnel and ammunition in the city has become extremely unsafe for them. Our reconnaissance identifies temporary deployment sites and ammunition depots, after which strikes follow.