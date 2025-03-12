ЛБС 17.9.2024=Line of Combat Contact September 17th, 2024. Участок Активности=Area of Activity.

In the Chasov Yar sector, the Russian Armed Forces have liberated the settlement of Novomarkovo, thereby expanding the zone of control towards the Kramatorsk-Slavyansk agglomeration. In the Chasov Yar area, progress has been made in the forest belts north of the Novoseverny microdistrict. Within the city itself, after securing positions south of the railway station on the western bank of the Dneprovsky Pond, attacks have been launched in the direction of the settlement of Nikolaevka.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russian Armed Forces have expanded the zone of operational control in the areas of the settlements of Aleksandropol (Oleksandropil) and Panteleimonovka (both are southwest of New York), increasing pressure on the defensive lines of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In Dzerzhinsk/Toretsk itself, the enemy continues attempts to counterattack and regain previously lost positions. Russian troops are repelling these counterattacks, preventing the enemy from consolidating. In Zabalka, the Russian Armed Forces have partially regained control of their positions, pushing back the AFU. The Russian Ministry of Defense has officially confirmed the liberation of the settlement of Gorky (Dyleevka village), located northeast of Dzerzhinsk, beyond the railway line. (It's important to note here that other projects have gotten this wrong. The Ukrainian map shows that Dachnoe is where Dyleevka is on this map, whereas, on Russian maps, Dachnoe is to the south of this settlement. Some people read that "Dachnoe" was liberated, and they colored in another settlement to the south. For the record, Dyleevka was the settlement liberated, which is to the north of what most Russian mappers believed the reports were talking about. Confused? Yes, so am I.)

In the South Donetsk direction, the Russian Armed Forces are conducting offensive operations west of the settlement of Zaporozhye, attacking towards the settlement of Troitskoye. The zone of control is expanding in the fields south of Novoandreevka and north of Andreevka, forcing Ukrainian forces to retreat to avoid encirclement. Following the liberation of the settlement of Konstantinopol, pressure on the AFU grouping in the fortified area of Alekseevka-Razliv-Bogatyr has increased. In the direction of Bogatyr, Russian units have begun advancing on the right bank of the Mokrye Yaly River through the settlement of Veseloye and, subsequently, Fedorovka), aiming to reach the settlement of Komar. On the left bank of the Mokrye Yaly, units of the "East" group have liberated the settlement of Dneproenergia (Dneproenerhiya).