Active military operations continue in the Pokrovsky section of the Donetsk direction:



In the settlement of Ukrainsk, fighting is taking place in the area of ​​school No. 13 in the southern part of the settlement. The company stronghold south of Ukrainsk is partially under the control of our military. The assault on Gornyak has begun. Our men are breaking through the enemy's defenses, gradually closing the "Nevelsky pocket" and advancing toward Kurakhovka.



They have also advanced into it from Krasnogorovka. The settlement of Krasnogorovka has almost completely come under the control of our armed forces. The enemy has been driven out of the western streets (former Lenin state farm) and advanced to the Zhukovsky headquarters. The outskirts are being cleared.



In the South Donetsk direction, the Russian Armed Forces continue to encircle Ugledar. Fighters from our units have driven the enemy out of the fortified area in the settlement of Vodyanoe, taking control of the settlement with the adjacent industrial zone and summer houses to the south of it.