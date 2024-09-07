In the Pokrovsky section of the Donetsk direction, fighters from our units advanced further towards the settlement of Gornyak and entered the south of the settlement of Ukrainsk, gaining a foothold there.



In the northern part of the settlement of Pokrovsk, the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out several strikes on the bridge over the railway tracks, destroying it. This bridge was an important supply route for the Ukrainian Armed Forces units, ensuring the transfer of personnel and equipment to the Pokrovsk sector.



In Krasnogorovka, the Russian Armed Forces drove the enemy out of the northern part of the city (from the streets located beyond the Lozovaya River) and advanced north of the city into the forest plantations. To mark this, our soldiers of the 110th Brigade unfurled a flag in the occupied forest belt, about a kilometer from the city. There are battles on the western streets (former Lenin state farm). The enemy is retreating.