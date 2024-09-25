In the Svatovsko-Kremensky area, the Russian Armed Forces are clearing the settlement of Nevskoye, which has come under our control. Our units have also advanced to the settlement of Novosadovoye, having driven out the enemy in the area of ​​the Zhuravka gully. In the area of ​​the settlement of Torskoye, the Russian Armed Forces again went on the offensive and advanced to the northern part of the settlement.

As a result of decisive actions by units of the Yuzhnaya group of forces, near Chasov Yar, the settlement of Grigorovka has been liberated, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated.

In the Selidovsky sector, our units have advanced west of the Selidovskaya mine waste heap, reaching the railway. The encirclement of Selidovo and the simultaneous cutting of the sector into pieces continues, which disrupts the enemy's logistics and maneuver capabilities. In the area of ​​the settlement Tsukurino, our troops approached the settlement from the east. Taking Tsukurino is an opportunity to reach the rear of the Ukrainian Armed Forces garrison in the settlement of Gornyak, where military operations are taking place, and bypass it with access to the Kurakhovskoye Reservoir.



It is also reported that there is an advance on the left bank of the Volchya River and that the settlement of Zhelannoye 2 has been taken under control. This significantly narrows the throat of the "Nevelsky pocket," leaving fewer and fewer chances for the enemy to get out of it. The settlement of Ostroye has been liberated in the Kurakhovsky direction.

In the South Donetsk direction, the Russian army is storming Ugledar. From the east, from the territory of the dachas, our troops entered the multi-story buildings. Massive artillery fire is being conducted on the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. The density of strikes is extremely high. The enemy is leaving the city, which is in operational encirclement. Our troops cut the Pavlovka-Bogoyavlenka highway, advancing from the west and taking a large enemy stronghold.



After the final clearing of the northwestern part of the Yuzhnodonbasskaya No. 3 mine waste heap from the Ukrops, the Ukrainian Armed Forces units attempted to retreat in the direction of the ventilation shaft, but were covered by fire from the TOS, which are actively used in this direction.