We are consolidating our positions on new frontiers:

In the Svatovsky section of the Kupyansk direction, the Russian Armed Forces took complete control of the eastern part of the settlement of Makeyevka and, having crossed the Zherebets River, reached the western part of the settlement and consolidated their position there.



In the direction of Chasov Yar, the Russian armed forces liberated the settlement of Grigorovka.



In the settlement of Kalinovka, they advanced in its western part, and the fighting is taking place on the western outskirts.



In Chasov Yar itself, our units continue to destroy the enemy, against whose positions FABs were used, among other things.



Active military actions continue in the Toretsk sector of the Donetsk direction. The Russian Armed Forces have advanced in the area of ​​colony No. 2, and fighting is underway for the territory of the whole colony, which is almost completely surrounded by our troops.



In the settlement of Novgorodskoye, fighters from our units installed a flag on the territory of the phenol plant, which the Azov unit (recognized as terrorists by the Russian Federation) that had been transferred to this direction had previously tried to regain control of. Our fighters advanced east of the plant and entered the southeastern part of Nelepovka, where they are gaining a foothold.

We took control of important supply areas of the Ukrainian Armed Forces:

In the Pokrovsky area, over the past week, the Russian Ministry of Defense officially announced the liberation of the settlements of Ptichye, Karlovka, Memrik, Novogrodovka, and Galitsinovka.



Fighting continues in the village of Grodovka, where our forces are gradually pushing back the enemy.



West of the settlement of Novogrodovka, the RF Armed Forces have expanded the control zone. There are reports of fighting in the area of ​​the settlement of Lysovka. The movement of our units here will allow us to take under fire control a section of the M 30 (E50) highway, along which the Ukrainian Armed Forces are sent to the settlement Selidovo, where the bulk of reinforcements in the Pokrovsky sector have been transferred at the moment.



As for the settlement of Krasnogorovka, the liberation of this city in the Kurakhovsky direction was completed. Its western part (the former Lenin state farm) came under the control of our units. The city of Krasnogorovka has been completely liberated from the enemy, which was confirmed by the Russian Ministry of Defense in its statement.



The fighters took up positions that allowed them to control the objects and movements of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the area of ​​the settlements of Alexandropol, Zoryanoye, and Kurakhovka, that is, south of the settlement of Gornyak, which the Russian Armed Forces entered from the north.



In the Yuzhnodonetsk direction, activity of our groups is noted in the area of ​​the settlement Katerinovka, and there are reports that our forces have entered the territory of the settlement and are trying to gain a foothold.



In the area of ​​the settlement of Vodyanoe, which came under our control (its liberation was officially announced by the Russian Ministry of Defense), battles are underway for the Yuzhnodonbasskaya No. 3 mine, where assault operations are being carried out.



The mine "Yuzhnodonbasskaya No. 1" came under the control of our units. The Russian Armed Forces fighters installed a flag on its territory. Judging by how freely our guys move, we can assume that the mine's waste heaps are also under control.



In the area of ​​the settlement of Pavlovka, Russian fighters on motorcycles moved out north of the Kashlagach River and carried out an attack in the industrial zone. It is difficult to say what the purpose of this movement was. It may have been reconnaissance in force. It also may have been for the purpose of pinning down the Ukrainian Armed Forces units in this area, preventing them from moving to other areas.