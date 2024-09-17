In the Kupyansk direction, units of our army advanced west of Peschanoye to the Oskol River, which was about three and a half kilometers away, and took control of the Kovsharovka-Borovaya highway.



In the settlement of Petropavlovka, the Russian Aerospace Forces struck the air defense posts of the 14th and 116th brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In the Svatovsky area, the Russian Armed Forces advanced towards the settlement of Nevskoye and also expanded the control zone between Nevskoye and Terny.

In the Grigorovka area, the enemy was driven out of a company stronghold, taking control of the territory between Grigorovka and the canal.



South of Chasov Yar, fighters from our units advanced into the forest area southwest of the settlement of Krasnoye, took control of the closed section of the Seversky Donetsk-Donbass Canal and went beyond the canal in the direction of the settlement of Stupochki, where they took up positions on the approaches to the clay quarry. To confirm their advance, the fighters showed a video in which they unfurled flags on one of the roads in the wooded area on the western bank of the canal. Thus, our forces began a gradual encirclement of Chasov Yar: to the north of it, our troops are breaking through to the heights in the area of ​​the Severny mine, located west of Kalinovka, and to the south, they are moving in the direction of Stupochki and highway 0504 (N-32). There are about six kilometers left to Konstantinovka, where our army strikes Ukrainian Armed Forces targets almost daily.

In the Toretsk section of the Donetsk direction, fighting continues in the area of ​​the western outskirts of the settlement of Druzhba. In Toretsk, our armed forces are conducting assault operations in the direction of another “citadel” - a microdistrict of multi-story buildings in the area of ​​Centralnaya Street. In the south of Toretsk, the Russian Armed Forces expanded the control zone west of the Central substation and entered the southern part of the city, taking control of the waste heap of the Valyuga mine, the trolleybus depot, and the private sector up to Narodnaya Street (Lazareva Street).



In the Pokrovsky sector, active fighting continues in the settlement of Grodovka, where our soldiers have pressed the enemy to the Zhuravka River.



In the area of ​​the settlement of Novogrodovka, the mine "Novogrodovskaya No. 1/3" with the adjacent waste heap came under the control of the units of the Russian Armed Forces.



In the settlement of Kurakhovo, attacks were carried out on enemy forward air defense posts and on identified reserves that were being prepared for dispatch to the settlement of Maksimilyanovka.