In the Svatovsko-Kremensky sector, the Russian Armed Forces advanced into the settlement of Makeyevka. In its western part, they took up positions in the area of ​​the Church of Peter and Paul, thus beginning to reach the heights, and then took control of part of the street to the north of it. In the eastern part of Makeyevka, fighting is taking place in the south in the area of ​​farms (the farms themselves came under the control of our units during the fighting). Most of the settlement is under our control, and yet, there is still a lot of work for our military there. It is in the Makeyevka area that a large number of mercenaries from Colombia and other Spanish-speaking countries of South America are concentrated. Our fighters are gnawing out every meter of advance.



We also pushed through the enemy's defenses in the settlement of Nevskoye, which our army's fighters entered today. The southern part of the settlement came under our control. A flag installed by the fighters is flying over one of the buildings.

Southeast of Chasov Yar, the Russian Armed Forces also expanded the control zone in the area of ​​the villages of Andreyevka and Kurdyumovka, where the Ukrainian Armed Forces are retreating from the eastern bank beyond the canal. Almost the entire territory on the eastern bank of the Seversky Donetsk-Donbass Canal is under our control. The Ukrainian Armed Forces units are still holding on in a stronghold in the area of ​​the canal bend.

In Toretsk, Russian armed forces advanced along Centralnaya Street and entered the area of ​​high-rise buildings, driving the enemy out of a number of houses in the area of ​​the children's clinic and advancing further into the high-rise buildings, reaching School No. 6. Heavy fighting is underway.

In the Pokrovsky section of the Donetsk direction, units of the Russian Armed Forces cleared the western outskirts of the settlement of Grodovka (clearing the northern outskirts of the settlement is still ongoing) and advanced towards the settlement of Nikolaevka.



According to operational information, our soldiers managed to make significant progress in the settlement of Krasny Yar, driving out the enemy there as well.

In the Selidovsky sector, our armed forces broke through the defense and advanced southeast of Selidovo, taking control of the territory between it and Ukrainsk. At the same time, offensive actions continued in the direction of the Selidovskaya mine, as a result of which our units reached the mine's waste heap, driving the enemy out of the industrial development near it.



In the area of ​​the settlement of Ukrainsk, the waste heap of the Ukraine mine came under our control.



There are battles in the settlement of Gornyak, and our soldiers are making their way to the center of the settlement.

In the Kurakhovsky direction, the Russian Armed Forces advanced north of the settlement of Ostroye along the railway and, reaching Selidovka colony No. 82, began their assault. Having driven the enemy out of the colony’s territory, our units will move to the rear of the Ukrainian Armed Forces garrison in Maksimilianovka, taking fire control of the road from Kurakhovo to it.



In the Zaporozhye direction, the Russian Armed Forces have advanced north of the settlement of Marfopol, taking control of the dacha settlement. The road to Gulyaipole is densely mined by the enemy. Nevertheless, our advance groups have already reached the outskirts of the city of Gulyaipole.



In the Rabotino area, mainly positional battles are being fought. Strikes are being made against the enemy in the Malaya Tokmachka area. A concentration of equipment was identified and destroyed. Fighting north of the village of Kopani has intensified recently.

In the area of ​​the settlement of Pyatikhatki, Russian aviation and artillery are striking at identified enemy shelters and their manpower. In the area of ​​the settlement Kamenskoye, the Russian Armed Forces managed to advance in the fields. The "East" group prevented attempts to reinforce the enemy's troops and defeated the Ukrainian Armed Forces' manpower and equipment. Rotation attempts were also prevented.