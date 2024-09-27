Assault operations continue in Ugledar! Our forces are advancing to the city center. They control a multi-story residential area in the eastern part and a garage cooperative in the northeast. In the southern part of the city, fighting is taking place in the area of ​​school No. 2.



The enemy is retreating from their positions. At the same time, all roads leading from Ugledar are already under the control of our army, including fire control. West of Ugledar, the Russian Armed Forces reached the Pavlovka-Bogoyavlenka road. The Russian Forces improved their positions north of Pavlovka, where they drove the enemy out of the industrial zone beyond the Kashlagach River. East of Ugledar, our troops expanded control northwest of the Yuzhnodonbasskaya No. 1 mine. The pocket around Ugledar continues to tighten. The Ukrainian Armed Forces, in fact, still have the opportunity to retreat from the city along the only forest belt, but it is rapidly being lost.



Our armed forces also expanded their control south of Katerinovka, where they advanced into the fields between the Solyonenkaya and Vodyanoye ravines. In the Konstantinovka area, Russian Armed Forces fighters took control of the last section of the Konstantinovka-Ugledar highway that remained in the hands of the enemy. From there, they advanced toward Katerinovka, going beyond this highway.