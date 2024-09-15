In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian Armed Forces expanded the control zone west of the settlement of Sinkovka, and earlier, there were reports of our reconnaissance and sabotage groups working in the area of ​​the first streets (from the Sinkovka side) of the settlement of Petrovpavlovka.



In the area of ​​the settlement Peschanoye, the fighters of the units of the Russian Armed Forces advanced west of it in the direction of the settlement Kruglyakovka, and to the north of Peschanoye, they expanded control, dislodging the enemy from a number of positions on the heights located there.

In the Chasov Yar direction, the Russian Armed Forces have also advanced between the settlements of Kalinovka and Grigorovka, and fighting is underway for a company stronghold near the Seversky Donetsk-Donbass canal southwest of Grigorovka, which has already partially come under the control of our fighters.



A little earlier, units of the Russian Armed Forces advanced west of the settlement of Kleshcheyevka, where the Ukrainian Armed Forces dug in in the forested areas located there, southwest of the settlement of Krasnoye (Ivanovskoye).

In the Selidovsky section of the Donetsk direction in the settlement of Ukrainsk, fighters from our units are advancing from the south and east; most of the settlement is already under our control. The fighting is gradually shifting towards the waste heap of the Ukrainsk mine, to the area of ​​which the Ukrainian Armed Forces are retreating. Ukrainsk itself is within semi-encirclement, which allows our military to control the road from Ukrainsk to Selidovo, practically cutting off both the supply of the Ukrainian Armed Forces here and their ability to retreat.

In the South Donetsk direction, the Russian Armed Forces continue to encircle Ugledar. They are advancing towards the settlement of Bogoyavlenka, which is key in supplying the Ukrainian Armed Forces group in Ugledar. Active combat operations are underway on the territory of the Yuzhnodonbasskaya No. 3 mine, about half of which has already come under the control of our fighters during the assault operations. In the area of ​​the Yuzhnodonbasskaya No. 1 mine, the Russian Armed Forces are striking a fortified area of ​​the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the territory of the ventilation duct south of highway 0531.