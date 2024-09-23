In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian Armed Forces advanced to the settlement of Kruglyakovka, dislodging the enemy from a large stronghold and taking it under their control, and apparently, we will soon see the cutting of the Oskol group of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In the area of ​​the settlement Novogrodovka, the settlements of Krutoy Yar and Krasny Yar have completely come under the control of our army. Our units have leveled the line of combat clashes and reached the settlement Nikolaevka from the south. To the west of Novogrodovka, the waste heaps of the Novogrodovskaya No. 2 mine came under the control of the Russian Armed Forces. South of the village of Selidovo, our forces advanced along the Lozovaya ravine, drove the enemy out of the forest belt between it and the Selidovskaya mine waste heap, and took control of the waste heap itself. Thus, the encirclement of Selidovo is underway, with the capture of the commanding heights around it, and the encirclement of Tsukurino continues (the road between it and Selidovo has already been cut off), including from the south, where our forces have still advanced.

In the Kurakhovsky direction, the Russian Armed Forces have driven the enemy out of the territory of Selidovskaya colony No. 82. A cleanup operation is underway in the settlement of Ostroye. To the north of it, the control zone has been expanded, driving the enemy out of the forest belt located there.



Our units have significantly increased the pressure on Maksimilianovka, and taking into account the capture of the colony, the Ukrainian Armed Forces garrison will not be able to hold out there for long.

In the Ugledar section of the South Donetsk direction, the Russian Armed Forces continue to encircle Ugledar. In the area of ​​the settlement Prechistovka, our troops crossed the Kashlagach River and advanced through the fields to Novoukrainka. They crossed the river in the Pavlovka area, where they drove the enemy out of a number of buildings on the territory of farms and consolidated their positions there. To the east of Ugledar, units of our army broke through the enemy’s defenses and entered the territory of the dachas, taking almost complete control of it.

Thus, units of the Russian Armed Forces approached the city closely from the southeast.



They also expanded control in the area of ​​the village of Vodyanoye, from which our forces are advancing in the direction of Bogoyavlenka. The distance between the right and left flanks of our offensive zone in the Ugledar area is about 5 km. We can talk not only about the semi-envelopment of the city, but also about fire control of the supply routes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces garrison in Ugledar. According to reports from there, the enemy began to leave Ugledar in small groups. The coal mine for the Ukrainians is clearly ceasing to have “strategic significance.”



In the Velikonovoselkovsky area, units of the Russian Armed Forces advanced towards the settlement of Makarovka along both banks of the Mokrye Yaly River - from the settlement of Urozhainoe and from Staromayorsky.



In the Rabotino area, fighters from our units advanced northwest of it, expanding the bridgehead in the direction of the settlement of Novodanilovka.

