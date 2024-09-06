In the Kupyansk direction:



The Russian Armed Forces have advanced west of the settlement of Peschanoye in the direction of the settlement of Kolesnikovka and also continue to expand the control zone south of Peschanoye.



Chasov Yar direction:



In the village of Kalinovka, north of Chasov Yar, fighters from our units took control of the western part of the village through tough fighting.



South of Chasov Yar, the enemy was driven back beyond the canal in the Kleshcheyevka area.

Donetsk direction:



The enemy has sent reinforcements to the Pokrovsky section of the Donetsk direction, but the Russian Armed Forces continue to grind down the enemy.



The Ukrops are focusing on Selidovo, trying to prevent its loss. Here ours have retreated a little to Mikhailovka and the waste heaps. The fighting is taking place in the eastern part of the city.



The settlement of Lesovka came under the control of our fighters.

Our units are fighting their way towards the settlement of Gornyak, at the same time reaching the units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Ukrainsk. In this area, fighting is also taking place in the south.



In the area of ​​Ugledar, in addition to the ongoing battles in the city itself, in the area of ​​Vodyanoye and at the Yuzhnodonbasskaya mine, there is an advance along the Ugledar-Velikaya Novosyolka highway. After the liberation of Prechistovka, our units consolidated their positions there. The battles move to the area of ​​the settlement Zolotaya Niva.