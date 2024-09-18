In Toretsk, the Russian Armed Forces are expanding their control zone along Centralnaya Street, breaking through to the city center. The enemy is being driven out, and the children's hospital has been taken under control. Fighting is underway for the building of School No. 1. South of Centralnaya Street, we moved into the residential sector going to Lomonosov Street.

In the Pokrovsky sector, our army's soldiers in the settlement of Grodovka crossed the Zhuravka River in the northern part of the settlement, and in the Selidovsky area, the enemy was completely driven out of the settlement of Ukrainsk, which is now under the control of our soldiers.