On September 29, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced the liberation of the settlement of Makeyevka in the LPR.

In the Toretsk section of the Donetsk direction, the Russian armed forces liberated the settlement of Nelepovka. West of Novgorodskoye, the movement towards Sukhaya Balka continues along the road between these settlements. North of this road, a significant territory came under the control of our units after the capture of enemy strongholds located there.

In the Pokrovsk area, the actions of the Russian Armed Forces are aimed at preparing and ensuring the destruction of the Pokrovsk-Mirnograd defensive node. The main activity is visible southeast of Pokrovsk to the southern quarters of Mirnograd along the railway that runs along the Novogrodovka-Pokrovsk watershed. After capturing the settlements of Krutoy Yar and Krasny Yar, most of the settlement of Nikolayevka was taken under control, with access to the heights to the north - in the direction of the settlement of Promin.



There is also an advance towards the settlements of Sukhoi Yar and Lysovka. Thus, on the heights south of Mirnograd, a section is being formed to support assault operations in the direction of Mirnograd with Grodovka on the right flank and Lysovka on the left flank. This allows for flanking maneuvers to be carried out during the assault on Mirnograd in the direction of the right flank - Grodovka-Promin-Moskovske and on the left flank - Sukhoi Yar - Novopavlovka with a possible turn towards Dachenskoye-Zelenoye for the operational cutting of the Pokrovsky and Selidovsky sections.



In order to support such a plan, air and artillery strikes are carried out on the main support areas, reserves, and air defense posts of the enemy. A bombing strike was carried out on the air defense post of the Nazi brigade "Lyut" in the settlement of Lysovka

In the Selidovsky sector, the Russian Armed Forces continued to encircle the village of Selidovo from the south, gaining a foothold along the ravine running north of the railway. Along the railway line, there is movement towards the settlement of Vishnevoe, which is a road and rail junction in this area (the enemy uses the warehouse infrastructure here for shelter and equipment repair). The capture of this settlement by the Russian Armed Forces will lead to the section being divided into separate districts, which will significantly complicate the enemy's supply.



After the liberation of Ukrainsk, our main efforts are concentrated on the assault on Tsukurino (right flank) and Gornyak (left flank). The pressure on Tsukurino comes from three directions: from the north, along the railway, we managed to gain a foothold on the outskirts of the settlement; from Ukrainsk, along the road and from the south, we entered the territory of the Vasily Velykyi mine and gained a foothold. Moreover, actions on the right flank near Tsukurino are the main task. After the liberation of Tsukurino, it becomes possible to reach the rear of the enemy's defensive node Gornyak-Kurakhovka. An auxiliary attack in the direction of Tsukurino-Novodmitrievka and taking sections of the Selidovo-Solntsevka-Kurakhovo road under fire control cuts off the Selidovo section from the Kurakhovskoye section.



At the same time, bombing and missile strikes are being carried out on vulnerable sections of the logistics infrastructure of the Selidovsko-Kurakhovskoye section: bridges, dams, overpasses.