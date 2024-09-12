In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian Armed Forces continue to expand the zone of control in the area of ​​the settlement of Peschanoye, having driven the enemy out of a number of positions north of the settlement.



Neat Chasov Yar, active fighting continues on the western outskirts of the settlement of Kalinovka. The forest area north of the settlement came under the control of our soldiers during the fighting.



Active fighting is also taking place in the area of ​​the village of Kleshcheyevka, where our guys continue to drive the enemy out of the eastern bank of the Seversky Donetsk-Donbass Canal.



In the Toretsk section of the Donetsk direction, the Russian armed forces advanced in the area of ​​​​Tsentralnaya Street to the gas station, and also occupied the territory of the Toretsk bread factory plus the adjacent buildings.



During heavy fighting, our army's fighters managed to dislodge the enemy and consolidated their positions on the territory of correctional colony No. 2, thus, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost another important fortified area in Toretsk - the Novaya mine + the colony.



On the Pokrovsk section of the Donetsk direction, the Mirnograd overpass was destroyed by strikes from the Russian Armed Forces, which seriously disrupted communication between the Pokrovsk and Mirnograd agglomerations, since this overpass was a key element in the logistics of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in this direction.



Units of our army have advanced in the area of ​​the settlement of Lysovka, where they are making their way in the direction of the M30 (E50) highway, along which supplies are being supplied to Selidovo.



In the area of ​​the settlement of Marinovka, they advanced west of it from the direction of Novogrodovka.



Active military operations are underway in the area of ​​the settlement of Ukrainsk. Our troops have taken it in a semi-envelopment, having advanced north of it. A bypass of the dominant height - the waste heap of the "Ukraine" mine - is underway. In the south of Ukrainsk, they expanded the control zone and are dislodging the enemy from the company stronghold located there. At the same time, they entered Ukrainsk on a broad front from the eastern side of Lesovka, which is under the complete control of our fighters.



North of the settlement of Krasnogorovka, the cleanup of the “Nevelsky pocket” continues, which has already been reduced by almost half.