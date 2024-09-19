In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian Armed Forces fighters advanced a little further north of Peschanoye. The Russian Aerospace Forces carried out strikes on Ukrainian Armed Forces facilities and logistics routes in the enemy's immediate rear. In Kupyansk-Uzlovy, the crossing over the Oskol River was destroyed, and in the settlement of Novoosinovo, located near Kovsharovka, FAB strikes were carried out on positions of the 54th brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In Kupyansk, KABs were used against enemy targets.



Kupyansk and Kupyansk-Uzlovaya are important logistical points where the enemy places large quantities of weapons, using industrial zones and simple warehouses of civilian facilities (such as markets and shopping centers) for this purpose.



In the settlement of Borovaya, the Russian Aerospace Forces struck a military unit. Presumably, in addition to personnel, an air defense system was destroyed.



In Makeyevka (LNR), our military expanded the control zone in its southern part, where heavy fighting is underway.

On the Pokrovsky section of the Donetsk direction, the Russian Armed Forces advanced into the settlement of Grodovka. Almost the entire settlement is under the control of our soldiers. The western outskirts are being cleared.



In Dimitrov (Mirnograd), strikes were carried out on the territory of the Dimitrov Experimental Mechanical Plant, whose workshops and garages were used by units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to service and shelter self-propelled guns.



In the Selidovo sector, the Russian Armed Forces advanced north of Ukrainsk to the west in the direction of the Selidovskaya mine, beginning to encircle Selidovo from the south.



There is also information about the beginning of the coverage of the village of Tsukurino.

After losing a number of settlements, the enemy tried to build a defense in this area along the Tsukurino-Kurakhovka line, which, as we see, they will not succeed in holding.



The assault on the settlement of Gornyak also began, with units of the Russian army entering from the northern side and gaining a foothold on the outskirts of the settlement.



The settlement of Georgievka has been liberated in the Kurakhovsky direction, the Russian Ministry of Defense announced.



In the Kurakhovo area, attacks are being carried out on the Ternovskaya and Ilyinovskaya dams. However, the dams themselves are not being destroyed in order to avoid flooding of nearby villages. The control systems of the locks and the locks themselves are being disabled.