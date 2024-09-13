In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian Armed Forces continued to expand the control zone in the area of ​​the settlement of Peschanoye, advancing west of the settlement in the direction of Kruglyakovka.



The Russian Aerospace Forces are carrying out strikes on enemy targets, in particular, strikes were carried out in Kupyansk and Petrovpavlovka.



In Toretsk, our fighters are advancing, gnawing through the enemy's defenses, along Tsentralnaya Street. The territory to the south of it between the bread factory and the private sector has come under our control.



In the Selidovsky section of the Donetsk direction in the settlement of Ukrainsk, our fighters are suppressing the last pockets of resistance of the Ukrops, who are gradually retreating to the settlement of Tsukurino.



In the Kurakhovsky direction, the Russian Armed Forces advanced west of Krasnogorovka and began an assault on the settlement of Ostroye. Part of the settlement is already under the control of our soldiers. The assault operations are supported by the Russian Aerospace Forces, striking enemy positions. Thus, strikes were carried out with FABs on the location of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on the territory of colony No. 82 west of the settlement of Ostroye.



The situation for the enemy is becoming much more complicated, as our units are approaching important logistical points of the Ukrainian Armed Forces - the settlements of Alexandropol and Zhelannoye 2.