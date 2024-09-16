In the Kurakhovsky direction, the Russian Armed Forces are fighting, advancing in Maksimilyanovka, and to the north, our units have reached the Sukhaya gully and advanced to the sand quarries, practically leveling the line of clashes in this area.

In the Yuzhno-Donetsk direction, the Russian Armed Forces advanced along the Solyonenkaya gully towards the settlement of Katerynivka and expanded the control zone between it and the settlement of Vodyanoe. This advance will allow our units to control the road between Konstantinovka and Katerynivka, as well as the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in Katerynivka and Antonivka. Despite significant resistance from the enemy, our soldiers have consolidated their positions.



In the area of ​​the settlement of Vodyanoe, the Russian Armed Forces drove the enemy out of the Yuzhnodonbasskaya No. 3 mine, one of the key positions in this direction. Before retreating, the enemy mined the tower of the main shaft of the mine, probably intending to inflict damage on our soldiers who would set up their positions there after occupying the mine. The mining was discovered, and our troops decided to blow up the tower, which was completed.



The capture of Vodyanoye and the Yuzhnodonbasskaya No. 3 mine forms a zone for further offensive on the left flank of the enemy’s fortified area – the settlement of Bogoyavlenka, cutting off Ugledar from its last supply route.



The right flank (Prechistovka settlement) is already under our control. The capture of Bogoyavlenka will allow our command to create a threat to the enemy in the area of ​​the settlement Novoukrainka and the Konstantinopolskoye-Uspenovka zone. There is also information that the fortified area on the territory of the ventilation outlet of the Yuzhnodonbasskaya No. 1 mine has come under the control of our army.