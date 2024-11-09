In the Selidovsky sector, Russian units advanced along the railway west of the settlement of Grigorovka and began fighting for the settlement of Petrovka. In Grigorovka itself, fighting also continues. South of the railway, the enemy was driven out of the forest belts, as a result of which we advanced from the settlement of Vishnevoe in the direction of the settlement of Yuryevka. Pressure began on the latter from the direction of Novoalekseyevka.



The control zone between Novodmitrovka and Voznesenka has been expanded. From Novodmitrovka, the Russian Armed Forces advanced rapidly along the road to the settlement of Sontsovka, where, as a result of assault actions, they managed to gain a foothold in the houses at the entrance to the settlement. The enemy is attempting counterattacks, trying to drive our fighters out of the village. Counter battles are underway.



Now the Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to strengthen the defense along the Zarya-Sontsovka-Starye Terny line, the loss of which will finally close the salient north of the Kurakhovo Reservoir and open the way to Dachnoye. This will significantly weaken the supply coming from Dnepropetrovsk along the H15 highway, and to the Ukrainian Armed Forces garrison in Kurakhovo.



From Maksimil'yanovka, our army units advanced both to Kurakhovo itself, capturing a number of enemy strongholds, and in the direction of the settlement of Dal'neye. Taking this settlement will disrupt coordination between the Ukrainian Armed Forces units in Kurakhovo and along the Yelizavetovka-Uspenovka line. South of Maksimilianivka, Russian troops have begun to press on the territory beyond the H15 highway, squeezing the salient formed there, occupied by the enemy. This salient is gradually being squeezed from the South Donetsk direction, where east of Bogoyavlenka they have advanced in the fields and aligned the line of clashes along the Yelizavetinsky forest.



In the Maksimovka area, movement is taking place in several directions at once. Russian units are breaking through to the settlement of Sukhie Yaly and the settlement of Konstantinopolskoye, taking control of the territory to the east of Maksimovka. West of Maksimovka, the Russian Armed Forces have practically leveled the lines between it and Yasnaya Polyana.

Translator Note: Some have told me that they didn't know what the shaded lines represent. These lines represent the state of the line of contact on the corresponding dates. I added an edit to the map in the top left corner to show this. Hopefully, it is legible.