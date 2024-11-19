(Map Key: ЛБС 01.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 1st, 2024. ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024.)



The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the liberation of the village of Novoselidovka.



(Map Key: ЛБС 01.6.2024=Line of Combat Contact June 1st, 2024.)



In the Zaporozhye direction, Russian units have advanced from Novopokrovka in the direction of the settlement of Malaya Tokmachka. Active assault operations are also underway to the north of Novopokrovka. They are gradually moving towards Novodanilovka, clearing out enemy strongholds.



Throughout the entire area, intensive use of reconnaissance and attack drones by both sides is noted. An increase in the activity of offensive actions of our troops in the Gulyaipole (Ukrainian: Hulyaipole, off the map) area is observed. The enemy positions in the area of ​​the northern outskirts of Dorozhnyanka have been cleared (also off the map).



