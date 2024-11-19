(Map Key: ЛБС 17.9.2024=Line of Combat Contact September 9th, 2024)



In Chasov Yar, the active battle zone is moving from the Oktyabrsky district to the city center. The advanced assault units are working in the area of ​​Parkovaya Street next to the City Park. South of Chasov Yar, advance detachments, including those in armored vehicles, are working on the western bank of the Seversky Donetsk-Donbass Canal, southeast of the Yugo-Vostochny quarry. On the eastern bank of the canal, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have lost all the territories they controlled. However, fighting there is still ongoing, both in the form of focal resistance and with sabotage and reconnaissance groups being sent there.



(Map Key: ЛБС 01.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 1st, 2024. ЛБС 31.10.2024=Line of Combat Contact October 31st, 2024.)



In the Selidovo sector, the Russian Armed Forces improved their positions north of the settlement of Grigorovka (Ukrainian: Hryhorivka). North of Selidovo, our units advanced in a westerly direction, expanding the control zone over the M30 (E50) highway (North of where the map cuts off). The Russian Ministry of Defense announced the complete liberation of the settlement of Novoalekseevka (Ukrainia: Novooleksiivka). The "pocket" north of the Kurakhovskoye Reservoir is gradually tightening. From Voznesenka, Russian troops have advanced along the railway, and the settlement of Berestki is already partially under our control: the fighters have consolidated their positions in its southeastern part and are continuing their assault operations.



In the area of ​​the settlement of Dalnee, fighting is underway for control over farms on the western outskirts of the settlement. At the same time, the road that is most important for the supply and coordination of the Ukrainian Armed Forces group in the "Uspenovsky pocket" has been taken under fire control. To the east of Dalnee, attacks are being carried out in the direction of the settlement of Romanovka, located approximately two kilometers away, cutting this “pocket" in two. In Elizavetovka, there are clashes in the north-eastern part of the village near the bridge.



In Trudovoye, after the assault, a landing party brought in armored vehicles with artillery support and consolidated their position in the southern part of the settlement. About a third of it is now controlled by our fighters. Taking Trudovoye will ensure tight fire control of the road in the Uspenovka area, which, coupled with weather conditions and the reduced passability of field roads, could force Ukrainian Armed Forces units to leave the “Uspenovka pocket,” leaving heavy equipment there. East of Maksimovka, attacks are underway in the direction of the Sukhiye Yaly-Konstantinopolskoye (Ukrainian: Sukhi Yaly-Kostiantynopolske) line. There is progress. Our aviation is working in the area. The enemy positions in the area of ​​the settlement of Yantarnoye (you can't see it on the map, but it is just north of Konstantinopolskoye and East of Sukhiye-Yaly) have been particularly actively FABed in recent days.

